    LAW   US1263271058

CS DISCO, INC.

(LAW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
20.96 USD   -5.16%
CS DISCO : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
CS DISCO : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
DISCO to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022
BU
DISCO to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022

07/14/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
Conference Call Scheduled for August 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE: LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 550-5431 from the United States or +1 (646) 960-0807 internationally, with conference ID 8394292. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from DISCO’s investor relations website at ir.csdisco.com.

Following the completion of the call until 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, September 1, 2022, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the United States or +1 (647) 362-9199 internationally with conference ID 8394292. A webcast replay will also be available at ir.csdisco.com for 12 months.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 152 M - -
Net income 2022 -60,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 194 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -21,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 296 M 1 296 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,24x
EV / Sales 2023 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 470
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart CS DISCO, INC.
CS Disco, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 22,10 $
Average target price 36,10 $
Spread / Average Target 63,3%
Managers and Directors
Kiwi Camara Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Lafair Chief Financial Officer
Krishna Srinivasan Chairman
Keith Zoellner Chief Technology Officer
James R. Offerdahl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CS DISCO, INC.-38.18%1 296
ADOBE INC.-34.41%174 068
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-21.72%40 781
AUTODESK, INC.-38.71%37 143
WORKDAY INC.-48.73%35 573
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-7.75%33 986