    LAW   US1263271058

CS DISCO, INC.

(LAW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-19 pm EDT
13.90 USD   -1.56%
04:16pDISCO to Present at Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
BU
08/16INSIDER SELL : Cs Disco
MT
08/15Citigroup Lowers CS Disco's Price Target to $27 From $33, Buy Rating Kept
MT
DISCO to Present at Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

08/19/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO” ) (NYSE: LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Kiwi Camara, and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Lafair, will present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on September 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Central Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on DISCO’s investor relations website at ir.csdisco.com. An archived replay will also be made available at the same location for a limited time following the presentation.

About DISCO
DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 135 M - -
Net income 2022 -76,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 193 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 829 M 829 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,72x
EV / Sales 2023 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 470
Free-Float 91,2%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 14,12 $
Average target price 27,10 $
Spread / Average Target 91,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kiwi Camara Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael S. Lafair Chief Financial Officer
Krishna Srinivasan Chairman
Keith Zoellner Chief Technology Officer
James R. Offerdahl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CS DISCO, INC.-60.50%829
ADOBE INC.-22.58%205 466
AUTODESK, INC.-18.61%49 725
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.81%45 982
WORKDAY INC.-36.62%43 975
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.0.43%36 833