CS : at the EUROPEAN MOBILITY EXPO, from 7 to 9 June 2022 – Paris – France

After an online-only edition in 2020, the European Mobility Expo will be returning to in-person format at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris from June 7 to 9, 2022.
The three-day programme includes :
-
an opening session attended by leading figures ;
-
a focus on the mobility projects being developed by our guest of honour, a European city ;
-
250 exhibitors expected from right across the sustainable mobility sector ;
-
Open-access talks and workshops at the heart of the exhibition, as well as 30-minute sessions at the Exhibitors' Forum ;
-
Technical visits to innovative and noteworthy sites in the Paris region ;
-
Events within the event, including the awards ceremonies for the European Talent in Mobility, Innovation Trophy, and Smart Move Challenge contests ;
-
Spaces especially reserved for active mobility and startups.
CS GROUP will present its Transport & Cybersecurity products and services.
More information: https://www.eumo-expo.com/en/
Disclaimer
CS Group SA published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 14:09:15 UTC.