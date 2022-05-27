CS : at the EUROPEAN MOBILITY EXPO, from 7 to 9 June 2022 – Paris – France

After an online-only edition in 2020, the European Mobility Expo will be returning to in-person format at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris from June 7 to 9, 2022.

The three-day programme includes :

an opening session attended by leading figures ;

a focus on the mobility projects being developed by our guest of honour, a European city ;

250 exhibitors expected from right across the sustainable mobility sector ;

Open-access talks and workshops at the heart of the exhibition, as well as 30-minute sessions at the Exhibitors' Forum ;

Technical visits to innovative and noteworthy sites in the Paris region ;

Events within the event, including the awards ceremonies for the European Talent in Mobility, Innovation Trophy, and Smart Move Challenge contests ;

Spaces especially reserved for active mobility and startups.

CS GROUP will present its Transport & Cybersecurity products and services.

More information: https://www.eumo-expo.com/en/