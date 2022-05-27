Log in
    SX   FR0007317813

CS GROUP

(SX)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/27 10:08:17 am EDT
6.660 EUR   +0.30%
CS : at the EUROPEAN MOBILITY EXPO, from 7 to 9 June 2022 – Paris – France
PU
05/02Partners join the PARADE to counter hostile drones
AQ
05/02CS : The French Defence procurement has officially notified THALES and CS GROUP to develop PARADE drone countermeasures system
PU
CS : at the EUROPEAN MOBILITY EXPO, from 7 to 9 June 2022 – Paris – France

05/27/2022 | 10:10am EDT
After an online-only edition in 2020, the European Mobility Expo will be returning to in-person format at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris from June 7 to 9, 2022.

The three-day programme includes :

  • an opening session attended by leading figures ;
  • a focus on the mobility projects being developed by our guest of honour, a European city ;
  • 250 exhibitors expected from right across the sustainable mobility sector ;
  • Open-access talks and workshops at the heart of the exhibition, as well as 30-minute sessions at the Exhibitors' Forum ;
  • Technical visits to innovative and noteworthy sites in the Paris region ;
  • Events within the event, including the awards ceremonies for the European Talent in Mobility, Innovation Trophy, and Smart Move Challenge contests ;
  • Spaces especially reserved for active mobility and startups.

CS GROUP will present its Transport & Cybersecurity products and services.

More information: https://www.eumo-expo.com/en/

Disclaimer

CS Group SA published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 14:09:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 257 M 276 M 276 M
Net income 2022 6,80 M 7,29 M 7,29 M
Net Debt 2022 53,5 M 57,4 M 57,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 163 M 175 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 241
Free-Float 23,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Éric Blanc-Garin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurent Gilles Director-Administration & Finance
Yazid Sabeg Chairman
Sébastien Barrot Director-Technology & Quality
Marie de Saint Salvy Deputy Managing Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CS GROUP18.57%175
ACCENTURE PLC-29.67%184 668
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.68%152 057
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.42%123 124
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.25%91 186
INFOSYS LIMITED-24.57%76 903