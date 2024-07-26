Press release from Companies

Publicerat: 2024-07-26 14:56:58

CS MEDICA A/S, a pioneering MedTech company specializing in innovative substance-based medical devices containing bioactive CBD, announced on June 10, 2024, its plans to spin off stocks and list its subsidiary CANNORDIC A/S on the German Stock Market (Intention to Float).

Today, the company announces its evaluation of the possibility of distributing CANNORDIC shares to existing CS MEDICA shareholders ahead of the planned initial public offering (IPO) in 2024, approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on June 28, 2024.

With the IPO of its subsidiary CANNORDIC on the horizon, CS MEDICA is exploring pre-rights share allocations to enhance value and show appreciation to its current shareholders. This approach aims to bolster CS MEDICA's financial strength while acknowledging those who have supported the company's journey.

Lone Henriksen, CEO of CS MEDICA, commented on the initiative: "Our exploration of pre-IPO share distribution is not just about protecting our share and value our shareholders. We see this as an opportunity to lay a stronger foundation for CANNORDIC with a shareholder base before the public listing this year's fall, ensuring continuity and stability in our growth track."





For more information about CS MEDICA, please contact:

Gitte Lund Henriksen, CFO

Phone: + (45) 2774 2280

Email: glh@cs-medica.com

Website: https://www.cs-medica.com/





CS MEDICA A/S, a Danish MedTech pioneer, specializes in developing evidence-based, CBD-integrated treatments for pain management, autoimmune and stress-related disorders. With a focus on patient-centric care, our products range from innovative R&D to registered over-the-counter substance-based medical devices and dermaceuticals. Our flagship CANNASEN® brand, alongside our own-label solutions, exemplifies our dedication to safe, high-quality treatments for both human and veterinary health globally. The company is listed on Spotlight Stock Market in Stockholm (symbol: "CSMED"). For more information, visit cs-medica.com and LinkedIn.



CANNORDIC A/S, a subsidiary of CS MEDICA Group, is a pioneering MedTech company specializing in innovative substance-based medical devices containing bioactive CBD. Our dedication to enhancing lives by integrating innovation, science, technology, and natural cannabis compounds positions it as a pioneer in the medical technology industry. The company ensures robust research, development, manufacturing, compliance, data insights, and commercialization processes.