Publicerat: 2024-07-01 16:45:16

CS MEDICA ("CS MEDICA" or "The Company"), a MedTech pioneer specializing in pain management and autoimmune diseases with innovative substance-based medical devices containing bioactive CBD, has been trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since March 2, 2023. The company is now pleased to announce that its shares are also available on Deutsche Börse AG's XETRA trading platform, facilitated by the private bank Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe.

Deutsche Börse AG imposes stringent criteria on Designated Sponsors for liquidity provision. Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe has consistently achieved the highest rating ('AA') from Deutsche Börse for its excellence in this area.

"By including our shares on the XETRA trading platform, we offer both existing and future shareholders an additional trading opportunity," says Lone Henriksen, CEO of CS MEDICA A/S.

By committing to a Designated Sponsor, CS MEDICAaimsto increase the liquidity of itsstock and improvethe free float.



