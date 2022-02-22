Log in
    A112610   KR7112610001

CS WIND CORPORATION

(A112610)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CS Wind : Decision on Entering into Trust Contract for Acquisition of Treasury Stock

02/22/2022 | 12:41am EST
Decision on Entering into Trust Contract for Acquisition of Treasury Stock
1. Contract amount (KRW) 50,000,000,000
2. Contract period Start date 2022-02-17
End date 2022-08-17
3. Purpose of contract Improvement of investment value and stabilization of stock price
4. Counterparty (trust company) KB Securities
5. Scheduled contract date 2022-02-17
6. Treasury stock holdings before contract Acquisition within profits available for dividends (shrs.) Common stock 27 Ratio (%) 0.00
Different classes of stocks - Ratio (%) -
Acquisition for other reasons (shrs.) Common stock - Ratio (%) -
Different classes of stocks - Ratio (%) -
7. Date of board resolution (decision date) 2022-02-17
- Attendance of outside directors Present (No.) 3
Absent (No.) -
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors) -
8. Entrusted brokerage company KB Securities
9. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions - This contract is newly concluded regarding trust contract for acquisition of treasury stock.
- Above the number 27 of '6. Treasury stock holdings before contract' is the fraction stock of previously issued EB(Exchangeable Bond).
- Below 'Limit to acquiring treasury stocks' is calculated based on the financial statement at the end of 2020.
【Limit to Acquiring Treasury Stocks】
Category Amount (KRW)
1. Limit to "profits available for dividends" in the Commercial Act as of the immediately preceding business year end ⓐ. Net assets 342,725,059,648
ⓑ. Amount of capital 8,642,857,500
ⓒ. Total amount of capital reserve and earned surplus reserves accumulated up to preceding business year 210,283,062,596
ⓓ. Unrealized gain as prescribed by Presidential Decree -
Sub total (ⓐ-ⓑ-ⓒ-ⓓ) 123,799,139,552
2. Acquired amount of treasury stock after previous fiscal year end -
3. Amount of 'dividends' and related 'earned profit reserve' decided at annual general meeting of shareholders after previous fiscal year end 19,014,256,800
4. Amount of 'interim/quarterly dividends' and related 'earned profit reserves' decided by board of directors after previous fiscal year end -
5. Amount of trust contract -
6. Acquisition cost of treasury stock sold after previous fiscal year end (moving average method) -
Limit to acquisition of treasury stock (1-2-3-4-5+6) 104,784,882,752
【Holding Amount of Treasury Stock before Decision to Enter into Trust Contract】
(in shrs.)
Methods of acquisition Type of stocks Beginning balance Change Closing balance Remarks
Acquisition (+) Disposal (-) Share retirement (-)
Amount of stocks acquired within profits available for dividends Direct acquisition Direct acquisition in exchange Common stock - - - - - -
Different classes of stocks - - - - - -
Direct acquisition in OTC Common stock - - - - - -
Different classes of stocks - - - - - -
Tender offer Common stock - - - - - -
Different classes of stocks - - - - - -
Sub total (a) Common stock - - - - - -
Different classes of stocks - - - - - -
Acquisition by trust contract Number of stocks indirectly held through trust contracts Common stock - - - - - -
Different classes of stocks - - - - - -
Number of stocks directly held Common stock 27 - - - 27 -
Different classes of stocks - - - - - -
Sub total (b) Common stock 27 - - - 27 -
Different classes of stocks - - - - - -
Amount of stocks acquired for other reasons (c) Common stock - - - - - -
Different classes of stocks - - - - - -
Total (a+b+c) Common stock 27 - - - 27 -
Different classes of stocks - - - - - -

Disclaimer

CS Wind Corporation published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 05:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
