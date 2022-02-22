CS Wind : Decision on Entering into Trust Contract for Acquisition of Treasury Stock
02/22/2022 | 12:41am EST
Decision on Entering into Trust Contract for Acquisition of Treasury Stock
1. Contract amount (KRW)
50,000,000,000
2. Contract period
Start date
2022-02-17
End date
2022-08-17
3. Purpose of contract
Improvement of investment value and stabilization of stock price
4. Counterparty (trust company)
KB Securities
5. Scheduled contract date
2022-02-17
6. Treasury stock holdings before contract
Acquisition within profits available for dividends (shrs.)
Common stock
27
Ratio (%)
0.00
Different classes of stocks
-
Ratio (%)
-
Acquisition for other reasons (shrs.)
Common stock
-
Ratio (%)
-
Different classes of stocks
-
Ratio (%)
-
7. Date of board resolution (decision date)
2022-02-17
- Attendance of outside directors
Present (No.)
3
Absent (No.)
-
- Attendance of auditors (members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors)
-
8. Entrusted brokerage company
KB Securities
9. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- This contract is newly concluded regarding trust contract for acquisition of treasury stock.
- Above the number 27 of '6. Treasury stock holdings before contract' is the fraction stock of previously issued EB(Exchangeable Bond).
- Below 'Limit to acquiring treasury stocks' is calculated based on the financial statement at the end of 2020.
【Limit to Acquiring Treasury Stocks】
Category
Amount (KRW)
1. Limit to "profits available for dividends" in the Commercial Act as of the immediately preceding business year end
ⓐ. Net assets
342,725,059,648
ⓑ. Amount of capital
8,642,857,500
ⓒ. Total amount of capital reserve and earned surplus reserves accumulated up to preceding business year
210,283,062,596
ⓓ. Unrealized gain as prescribed by Presidential Decree
-
Sub total (ⓐ-ⓑ-ⓒ-ⓓ)
123,799,139,552
2. Acquired amount of treasury stock after previous fiscal year end
-
3. Amount of 'dividends' and related 'earned profit reserve' decided at annual general meeting of shareholders after previous fiscal year end
19,014,256,800
4. Amount of 'interim/quarterly dividends' and related 'earned profit reserves' decided by board of directors after previous fiscal year end
-
5. Amount of trust contract
-
6. Acquisition cost of treasury stock sold after previous fiscal year end (moving average method)
-
Limit to acquisition of treasury stock (1-2-3-4-5+6)
104,784,882,752
【Holding Amount of Treasury Stock before Decision to Enter into Trust Contract】
(in shrs.)
Methods of acquisition
Type of stocks
Beginning balance
Change
Closing balance
Remarks
Acquisition (+)
Disposal (-)
Share retirement (-)
Amount of stocks acquired within profits available for dividends
Direct acquisition
Direct acquisition in exchange
Common stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
Different classes of stocks
-
-
-
-
-
-
Direct acquisition in OTC
Common stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
Different classes of stocks
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tender offer
Common stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
Different classes of stocks
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sub total (a)
Common stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
Different classes of stocks
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition by trust contract
Number of stocks indirectly held through trust contracts
