CS Wind : Entering into Single Sales or Supply Contract(Voluntary Disclosure)
01/20/2022 | 12:56am EST
Entering into Single Sales or Supply Contract(Voluntary Disclosure)
1. Type of Contract
Supplying Goods
- Details
WIND TOWER Supply Contract
2. Details of Contract
Contract Amount (KRW)
17,710,082,451
Sales in the Latest Fiscal Year (KRW)
969,066,819,918
Ratio to Sales (%)
1.8
If Classified as a Large-scale Corporation
No
3. The Other Party to the Contract
Vestas Asia Pacific A/S
- Relationship to Company
-
4. Sales or Supply Territory /Market(geographic area)
Netherlands
5. Contract Period
From
2022-01-19
To
2022-08-19
6. Conditions of Contract
FAS CSW Vietnam
7. Contract Date
2022-01-19
8. Other references useful for making investment decisions
- Above '2. Sales in the Latest Fiscal Year' is from consolidated financial statements as of the end of 2020 and '2. Contract Amount' is converted from contract amount(USD 14,859,945), applied with the initially pubublished base rate of trading(USD/KRW 1,191.80)by KEB Hana bank on Jan 20th, 2022.
- Above '5.the end date of Contract Period' is based on the final supplying date of wind tower sequentially manufactured and subject to change in the future on the discussion with clients.
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one
CS Wind Corporation published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 05:55:06 UTC.