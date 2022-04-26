Log in
CSAM HEALTH : Ar 2021
PU
02:10aCSAM HEALTH : Annual Report for 2021
PU
02:01aCSAM Health Group's Annual Report for 2021
AQ
CSAM Health : AR 2021

04/26/2022
ANNUAL REPORT 2021

-The eHealth Company

Edward F. Bonnevie

Annual report 2021

CSAM Health Group AS

CSAM Health Group AS Drammensveien 288 0283 Oslo

Norwaycorporate@csamhealth.com

© CSAM Health Group AS 2022

Table of contents

01

About CSAM

04

02

Highlights

06

03

Letter from the CEO

08

04

The Public Safety growth story

12

05

Business Areas

18

06

Report from the Board of Directors

21

07

Financials

32

08

Financial notes

38

09

Auditors Report

65

10

Our Ofﬁces

68

01

About CSAM

About CSAM 5

Caring for Life - this is what inspires the people of CSAM, each and every day.

CSAM Health Group is the leading provider of specialized software for eHealth in the Nordics. From this solid foundation the company has grown to serve 500 customers in 25 countries. Our highly specialized software solutions are instrumental in the clinical care processes of healthcare providers and in enabling emergency responders to enhance public safety.

Through our focused mergers and acquisitions strategy, we have built a unique blend of best-in-class innovative technology and outstanding expertise. We build long-term relationships with our customers, helping them achieve their goals, and knowing that our growth is earned by consistently delivering secure, quality software services.

Our leading product portfolio includes innovative niche solutions in public safety, connected healthcare, women and children's health, laboratory information management systems, medical imaging, medication management, and health analytics:

Connected Healthcare

Medical Imaging

Women & Children's Health

Solutions for secure information sharing and collaboration across healthcare domains.

Complete image management solution for securely capturing, storing and sharing medical images.

Trusted solutions to safeguard pregnancy, childbirth and infancy.

Public Safety

Medication Management

LIMS

Robust systems for managing

Decision support and medication

Comprehensive support for all

Improving the quality, utility, and

every aspect of emergency

management for safe and

aspects of blood, cell and tissue

management of medical data,

response.

eﬀective oncology treatments.

management.

from its collection to analysis.

Health Analytics

CSAM aims to continue its growth, both organically and through targeted mergers and acquisitions. We position for the future by investing proﬁts in our portfolio of products and services and creating an inspiring work environment, while always operating as a responsible business within the global community.

CSAM's headquarters are in Oslo, Norway. At the end of 2021, CSAM had almost 300 dedicated specialists at ten locations across Europe, Asia, Oceania and North America, including a wholly-owned software engineering subsidiary in the Philippines.

CSAM is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, Euronext Growth (CSAM) and Nordic ABM. For more information on CSAM, please visitwww.csamhealth.com

Our Vision

Our Mission

Our People

Healthcare information without boundaries.

Enabling excellent healthcare by providing innovative niche software.

We bring empathy, enthusiasm, and expertise to everything we do.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CSAM Health Group AS published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 08:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
