Days : Hours : Minutes : Seconds CSAM Health : Transcript 05/15/2023 | 01:55pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields -The eHealth Company Transcript Q1 2023 Results Presentation Einar Bonnevie: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the presentation of the first quarterly report for CSAM in 2023. The report and a copy of the presentation is available on NewsWeb and on our homepage. This presentation comprises a 30-minute presentation and is followed by a live Q&A session. You can type in your question at any time and we will attend to them later in this webcast. A recording of this webcast will be available on our homepage shortly after it ends and soon to follow also a transcript. But now I have the pleasure of handing over to you, Sverre. Let's get a show on the road. Sverre Flatby: Thank you, Einar, and welcome everyone. It's a pleasure for me to go through the highlights of the first quarter. It represents a good trend and a progress, according to our business plan. Before we go into the highlights, let's just repeat some of the important parts of our strategy, especially the markets we are in, emergency response and healthcare, and what we have focused on is the niche software and we will continue to do that. It's been part of our long-term success with recurring revenue. Also, we have become a strong leader in these areas in the Nordics over the years and as you have seen from our previous development and also this quarter, we are growing further across Europe and beyond, outside the Nordics as well. Obviously, why are people working here? Why do we get up in the morning? Obviously, most of our systems are focused on helping the society, the healthcare workers, and in the end, the patients. If you look at this couple here, obviously if they've had a tragedy in the family, if they had some good news about a birth, a baby received, or they're thinking about having a baby or they have just had a emergency call, all of these situations you will see that CSAM components are a part of the processes. I think these functional supports in the healthcare and emergency response is obviously important and will be continue to be our main strategy going forward. Then, we have business-wise been able to create a very diversified business, not only through the Nordics but now in 27 countries. Diversification Transcript - Q1 2023 Results Presentation 02 / 17 is important also when it comes to stability and long-term recurring revenue streams. For our business, we now see that the growth of recurring revenue is the main thing and the main KPI for our managers and teams. Now, all of our business areas, we have eight business areas but seven of them are related to healthcare software. Number eight is through this year becoming a separate consulting company but is part of the business as of today. These seven areas have had since the last year obviously a process with regards to becoming decentralised business areas. This has been an important step and as you see there are different size of the chart, obviously. As you see, public safety, which is the biggest one, and you have medication management, the smallest one. On the other hand, they are run the same way. The same principles applies when it comes to organic growth, EBITDA measurement and also integration of new acquisition targets. In the end, we have chosen to focus on these seven areas, both when it comes to organic growth and also further M&A's. In the future, we also look to increase the number of niches through acquisitions, but so far we will go through this today obviously for the first time also the performance within these business areas. Just to focus on the principle when we go into a niche is obviously also to create a small value chain inside each of these areas. Especially if you look at the two first one in the top left, you can see they are completely different when it comes to what type of healthcare business they are targeting. One is the medication management which is related to cancer and the other one, women and children's health, focus on babies and obviously pregnancy and babies. Then you can see that these are different in that sense, but completely the same when it comes to a concept. Our concept focusing on a value chain is to target different user groups and add functional components over years to secure a broader value chain and then again securing the stickiness of these important systems. Without going into all these details of the businesses, I think it's important to understand also when you read our quarters, that this type of approach is a long- term strategy that has created the current growing, recurring revenue stream. Let's go into some of the highlights for this quarter. Obviously we are very happy to tell you that the growth of the recurring revenue is very, very strong and from 67 last quarter of the quarter, first quarter '22 to 79 this year. Obviously if you take 79 times four, you'll see how this trends for 2023. Transcript - Q1 2023 Results Presentation 03 / 17 I think the other thing that is important is obviously these customer types that support this recurring revenue, obviously. These systems are in place many times for decades and that is obviously why the recurring revenue has a low churn also. The combination of fast-growing recurring revenue, low churn, and these important customer structures is what makes this a very good quarter, showing that our value creation over time is on track, so that is important. Also, we have to celebrate this quarter to get to a three digit number, more than 100 million a quarter total sales is also very good. We think also with the growth of 7% income is where we are in the phase we have guided and we are very happy to see that four times 100 is also a nice, I think, approach to what we have said will be roughly our sales for 2023 as well. I think we are trending, right and this is important for the value creation. Same thing with organic growth, which is a different number than the growth of the sale and income in total. This is in local, of course, per business area and 6% is also good in the interval we have been communicating earlier, between five and 10, and so we're happy to see that it moves forward as expected. Also, income quality is part of our process now obviously to secure better EBITDA over time. Then we think 92% gross margin is quite good. We have obviously actions going on to make this even better, but it's good already, so that's good news. Also we have broken the trend from last year as planned, so we are progressing in the plan when it comes to reduction of cost, which then again has given us a 5% EBITDA so far. This is without having the effect of our Triginta project which was carried through in the first quarter, but the effect obviously very small in this quarter. But the good thing, we are still then progressing in the right way and that means that we internally see that the plan is progressing as we expected, which also good. Then it's important for us, although we are very strong in the Nordics and we have much more potential in the Nordics, our national growth is important. We see now that this increase outside is coming from organic growth, which is important when we look at the ability to grow further and also when it comes to new acquisitions in the future. We see that there are a huge potential for us to follow our plan to become a notable player in Europe and in the world, so we're happy to see that, and 14% outside is good. We expect that to grow further in the years to come. Then I have to repeat and summarise a bit about buy, integrate and build, which Transcript - Q1 2023 Results Presentation 04 / 17 has been a very important part of our business, our strategy. Buy, integrate and build obviously is what we do each time we have an acquisition, and acquisitions need to be integrated to get to the margin, EBITDA margin, we want and our target margin 30% is a structured approach we use to get to that margin. This is a playbook and as you all know, we have reorganised through '22, getting a more decentralised model, but the buy, integrate, and build is the same. Each manager is responsible for carrying through, managing projects to secure the margin expansion. Then previously we have reported these acquisitions or integration projects and we see they have different states, meaning that they will at some point in time dilute margin very much. At the same time you have a two year project per target to secure a combined margin in the end. This is obviously what we have been doing and following previously as a central portfolio but now more in business area-oriented structure. I would like to explain them, the combination of our history here of acquisitions, and the specific plan starting now in the first quarter when we finalised the Triginta project. If you start on the left here, to understand what we did in 2018, starting with the acquisition from Saab in Sweden and then some other acquisitions where we diluted the margin and we had an integration process and we then restored the margin and we started again in late 2020 to acquire more acquisitions and then ending in Camona in the beginning of '22. Then obviously now is the same process here to secure the margin again. To explain specifically the plan, the first quarter, this year, which we now have presented, we have completed the project Triginta, which we explained in the fourth quarter last year. Please understand that this milestone is important when it comes to the performance of the second and the third quarter and not that important for our first quarter. However, it is critical when it comes to number of employees. If you look at our annual report and see the numbers of employees there versus end first quarter, you will see how the trend is going on the cost side, which is not shown in the numbers of the first quarter. This milestone, first quarter, we have actually then finalised Triginta. However, the effect of Triginta, meaning the run rate on the salary side, obviously will come in the second quarter. That's why in our plan if you look at the second quarter, most of the effect there will come on the employee side. But then again, as I mentioned, what is happening in the second quarter? Well we have a lot of important deliveries, meaning we have a high run rate still on the consultant Transcript - Q1 2023 Results Presentation 05 / 17 side and that is what we have to do. Through the second quarter, we will then reduce number of consultants. That means, in addition to other cost savings as well on the plan, that our plan to reach our target margin is structured this way, that the combination of reducing employees in the first quarter with effect in the second quarter, reducing consultants in the second quarter with effect from the third quarter is how we are then planning to reach our target. This is specifically designed or described as buy, integrate and build in our documentation when we IPO'd in 2020, so this is nothing new, but I think it's important to communicate that this quarter shows that we are on our way to reach this and how we're going to reach it, to read us going forward, I think this is important. Then how are we going to do this specifically internally? As mentioned, we have this decentralised model, we have specific persons doing exactly what they're supposed to do within each area, and we will measure them obviously on the major KPIs that we have for the company in total, like the organic growth, the EBITDA, and obviously capital discipline. What we do now is obviously to see that these areas we have started for the first time to show you also the KPIs for these areas for the first time, which I think is also relevant. It's not easy to read. There are different types of business, different types of delivery structures, so a quarter is not necessarily the best way to measure them. On the other hand, to show the progress each quarter would be interesting over time. Let's look at this. We have now shown that the seven business areas delivering software to emergency response and healthcare have different sales, different size. They have completely different EBITDA and different Capex and different organic growth, although all together they are showing the numbers that we have presented this quarter and also the previous quarters. Why are they so different? Why shouldn't be very easy to read? Well, I think that is important if we just take three of them and look at what's going on. It will always, when we present a quarter, it would always be lumpy. The reason is that many of our delivery projects are over many months and sometimes many years, meaning that the business case is good but the business case for one quarter might not be good. This is ordinary business for CSAM, so when it looks like this, it is not a negative factor. For instance, if you look at LIMS here, well, it's a negative EBITDA, but we have explained before what has been going on here. We have explained the technology shift. We are working on a new version, we have a pipeline of Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer CSAM Health Group AS published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 17:54:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about CSAM HEALTH GROUP AS 01:55p Csam Health : Transcript PU 05/12 Transactions carried out under the share buy-back programme AQ 05/12 Presentation of CSAM Health Group's results for the first quarter of 2023 AQ 05/12 CSAM Health Group AS Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202.. CI 05/12 Transcript : CSAM Health Group AS, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 12, 2023 CI 05/12 CSAM reports first quarter results with record revenue of 102 MNOK. AQ 05/05 Invitation to presentation of CSAM Health Group's Q1 results AQ 05/03 Transactions carried out under the share buy-back programme AQ 04/27 Csam Health Group As : Minutes from the annual general meeting AQ 04/21 Transactions carried out under the share buy-back programme AQ