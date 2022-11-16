Advanced search
    CSAM   NO0010894512

CSAM HEALTH GROUP AS

(CSAM)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  09:02 2022-11-16 am EST
38.40 NOK   -1.54%
Csam Customer Case : The South Central Ambulance Service
PU
10/03Csam Health Group As : Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
09/19CSAM Health Group AS - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
CSAM customer case: The South Central Ambulance Service

11/16/2022 | 09:19am EST
The UK's South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) uses CSAM's Optima Predict software to model critical operational decisions and determine long-term strategy. The software has become an increasingly crucial component of the service's decision-making process.

SCAS serves a large and geographically diverse region, encompassing Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire and Oxfordshire. It receives approximately 1.2 million 999 calls and attends 500,000 incidents every year. Like many UK ambulance services, it faces recruitment and staffing challenges while attempting to work within a tight budget.

CSAM Optima Predict enables SCAS to optimise available resources, improve workplace conditions for stretched frontline staff, address problems as quickly as possible and provide indisputable evidence that helps justify allocating new resources.

SCAS's use of CSAM Optima Predict illustrates how important modelling solutions will be to regional ambulance services and the UK's National Health Service as a whole over the coming years.

Read more here about the solution, and how SCAS and CSAM's Analysts are working together to ensure the ambulance service extracts maximum value from this transformative approach to resource modelling.

CSAM Health Group AS published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 14:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 384 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
Net income 2022 -81,2 M -8,16 M -8,16 M
Net Debt 2022 331 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 818 M 82,1 M 82,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,99x
EV / Sales 2023 2,67x
Nbr of Employees 305
Free-Float 65,2%
CSAM Health Group AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CSAM HEALTH GROUP AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 39,00 NOK
Average target price 60,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sverre Flatby Chief Executive Officer
Einar Torris Bonnevie Chief Financial Officer
Åse Aulie Michelet Chairman
Leif Egil Buen Chief Operating Officer
Gunnar Kjell Bjørkavåg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSAM HEALTH GROUP AS-54.65%82
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-24.98%29 761
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED-5.43%4 179
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-16.08%3 104
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.-8.06%2 535
OMNICELL, INC.-69.05%2 494