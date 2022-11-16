CSAM customer case: The South Central Ambulance Service

The UK's South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) uses CSAM's Optima Predict software to model critical operational decisions and determine long-term strategy. The software has become an increasingly crucial component of the service's decision-making process.

SCAS serves a large and geographically diverse region, encompassing Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire and Oxfordshire. It receives approximately 1.2 million 999 calls and attends 500,000 incidents every year. Like many UK ambulance services, it faces recruitment and staffing challenges while attempting to work within a tight budget.

CSAM Optima Predict enables SCAS to optimise available resources, improve workplace conditions for stretched frontline staff, address problems as quickly as possible and provide indisputable evidence that helps justify allocating new resources.

SCAS's use of CSAM Optima Predict illustrates how important modelling solutions will be to regional ambulance services and the UK's National Health Service as a whole over the coming years.

