CSB Bancorp : Chelsea State Bank Celebrates 125th Anniversary with Community Donation

Chelsea State Bank is pleased to announce three community donations in honor of its 125th anniversary. These donations include a $125,000 pledge to Main Street Park Alliance, a $50,000 cash donation to the Chelsea Sports Complex and $25,000 pledge to the Mobile CDL.

"We are extremely pleased to announce these community donations," said Chelsea State Bank Chairman John Mann. "Each of these donations will make a significant difference in our neighborhoods and the wellbeing of the families in our communities. As we celebrate 125 years, our growth and success as a community bank continues to parallel the progress of Chelsea and our surrounding communities. I have personally witnessed this mutual support and prosperity for over 34 years and based on our history…it will most likely continue for next 125 years."

Main Street Park Alliance is the proposed development and construction of a multi-use, family park in the heart of Chelsea. The proposed site is on the abandoned former industrial site of Federal Screw Works. It is a 2.5-acre site on the west side of S. Main Street between Lincoln and Summit Street. Estimated for completion in 2025, Main Street Park will become the gateway to downtown Chelsea making it a regional destination and gathering place for generations to come. Currently the park features under consideration include a splash pad, skate park, walking paths, pickleball courts, basketball court, multisport field, playground areas and more.

"On behalf of the Main Street Park Alliance, we are incredibly grateful for Chelsea State Bank's continued support," said Joe Ziolkowski, founding member. "Our strong partnership galvanized early and we hope to continue collaborating with CSB in the future. CSB continues to be a leader in the community, and this contribution is one more example of their leadership," Ziolkowski said.

Chelsea Sports Complex is a proposed multi-sport indoor turf facility for year-round use by area girls and boys ages 10 to 18 years old. The open space facility, with a more realistic field, will provide space for practice and participation in skill work in their sport. In season and off-season training will be available with this facility. The sports that can benefit from this turf field facility are field hockey, lacrosse, soccer, baseball, softball, football and even the marching band. The Sports Complex will be on the south side of the WSEC gymnasium (old high school) and run east and west. It will not be attached to the gymnasium building; however, it will be very close to it and free standing.

"The support from Chelsea State Bank helps us become one step closer to reaching our goal of providing the Chelsea Community with a multi-use indoor facility where student athletes can practice field sports indoors," said John Daniels, Committee Chair. "I am extremely appreciative for their generous donation," said Daniels.

Mobile CDL is the Chelsea District Library (CDL) outreach vehicle designed to bring library services, staff, and materials to the entire library service district. Not only will people gain access to CDL's physical collections, but Mobile CDL will help bridge the digital divide by providing access to

technology with Wi-Fi internet access and hands-on training to access the library's digital collections, tools, and services. People will gain access to CDL's physical and digital collections.

CDL Director Lori Coryell extends her gratitude to Chelsea State Bank for their support of this expansion of library services. "As Chelsea State Bank celebrates its 125th anniversary, we are so pleased to be recognized and supported as one of the valuable community partners to continue its tradition of generosity serving and supporting Chelsea residents and businesses."

The Mobile CDL outreach vehicle is in production and will hit the roads in 9-12 months. It answers CDL's 2020-23 Strategic Plan initiative facilitating access for all. Barriers including geography, mobility, and circumstance will be overcome with Mobile CDL. It will serve to strengthen community partnerships by allowing CDL to be present in the places where people live, work, and play.

"Throughout our history, Chelsea State Bank has built its reputation on helping our customers and communities thrive," said Chelsea State Bank President and CEO Joanne Rau. "Community banking is ever changing, but one aspect remains constant - we are the backbone of our local economies. We create economic growth opportunities, help families achieve their dreams and reinvest local dollars. These community donations along with many others are exciting moments in our enduring history. I look forward to watching our families grow together in these new common spaces for many years to come.

"Whether a personal or business customer, or a resident in the community, we are so grateful for the role you have played in our success over the past 125 years, said Rau." "Please join us in celebrating our success!"

The community is invited to celebrate Chelsea State Bank's 125th Anniversary!

Saturday, September 24 - 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

CSB Main Office - 1010 South Main Street in Chelsea

About Chelsea State Bank

Chelsea State Bank is a full-service financial institution with offices in Chelsea and Dexter. The Bank was formed 125 years ago by local business leaders to provide timely financial solutions to individuals, families, and businesses in the community. This tradition of community service continues today. For more information, please call 734.475.1355 or visit www.chelseastate.bank. Member FDIC.

Contact

Joanne Rau

Chelsea State Bank

CEO and President

734.385.1135