  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. CSB Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    542867   INE679A01013

CSB BANK LIMITED

(542867)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  03-27
212.6 INR   -2.30%
03/24CSB Bank Gets RBI Nod for CEO Appointment
MT
03/23CSB Bank Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/13CSB Bank Sees Minimal Impact as Employee Unions Call for Strike
MT
CSB Bank : Disruption of operations

03/29/2022 | 11:21am EDT
SEC/118/2022

March 29, 2022

BSE Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Exchange plaza, 5th Floor, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051.

Scrip code: 542867

Symbol: CSBBANK

Dear Sir/Madam,

Intimation under Regulation 30(4) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Proposed Strike in the Bank on Wednesday, the 30th of March, 2022 and Thursday, the 31st of March, 2022. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------This is to inform you that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given notice that members of all the constituent unions of UFBU propose to go on strike on Wednesday, the 30th of March, 2022 and Thursday, the 31st of March, 2022, demanding resolution of several issues.

In case the proposed strike materialises, employees and officers of the Bank belonging to the constituent unions of UFBU in the Bank, may partake in the same which may affect the normal functioning of the branches/ offices of the Bank at a minimum level, as only less than 25% of the total work force of the Bank is affiliated to various unions. Please note that the alternative banking channels will continue to function normally.

Please take on record the above intimation as compliance to Regulation 30(4) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

Sijo Varghese Company Secretary

CSB Bank Limited Regd. Office: CSB Bhavan, St. Mary's College Road, Thrissur - 680020, Kerala, India.

Tel: +91 487-2333020 | Fax: +91 487-2338764 | Web: www.csb.co.in | Email: board@csb.co.in | CIN: L65191KL1920PLC000175

CSB Bank Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
03/24CSB Bank Gets RBI Nod for CEO Appointment
MT
03/23CSB Bank Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/13CSB Bank Sees Minimal Impact as Employee Unions Call for Strike
MT
02/27CSB Sees Minimal Impact of Proposed Employee Union Strike
MT
02/17CSB Bank Gets RBI Nod for Appointment of Deputy Managing Director
MT
02/17CSB Bank Limited Appoints Mr. Pralay Mondal as the Deputy Managing Director of the Bank
CI
01/24CSB Bank Posts Sharp Rise in Q3 Net Profit
MT
01/23TRANSCRIPT : CSB Bank Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 24, 2022
CI
01/09CSB Bank CEO to Early Retire Due to Health Issues
MT
01/08CSB Bank Limited Announces Decision of Mr. C.VR. Rajendran as CEO
CI
Sales 2022 11 355 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2022 4 266 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,82x
Yield 2022 0,23%
Capitalization 37 638 M 495 M 495 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 072
Free-Float 32,6%
CSB Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 216,95
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Rajendran Chinna Veerappan Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
B. K. Divakara Chief Financial Officer
Aravamuthan Madhavan Chairman
Jobin T. Akkara Assistant General Manager-Information Technology
Srinivasa Rao Vuppala General Manager-Information Technology
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSB BANK LIMITED-9.65%485
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.70%162 845
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.35%75 593
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.22%67 795
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)15.90%59 369
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED1.02%58 041