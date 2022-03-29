CSB Bank : Disruption of operations

SEC/118/2022

March 29, 2022

BSE Limited,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai-400001.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Exchange plaza, 5th Floor, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai-400051.

Scrip code: 542867

Symbol: CSBBANK

Dear Sir/Madam,

Intimation under Regulation 30(4) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Proposed Strike in the Bank on Wednesday, the 30th of March, 2022 and Thursday, the 31st of March, 2022. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------This is to inform you that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given notice that members of all the constituent unions of UFBU propose to go on strike on Wednesday, the 30th of March, 2022 and Thursday, the 31st of March, 2022, demanding resolution of several issues.

In case the proposed strike materialises, employees and officers of the Bank belonging to the constituent unions of UFBU in the Bank, may partake in the same which may affect the normal functioning of the branches/ offices of the Bank at a minimum level, as only less than 25% of the total work force of the Bank is affiliated to various unions. Please note that the alternative banking channels will continue to function normally.

Please take on record the above intimation as compliance to Regulation 30(4) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

Sijo Varghese Company Secretary

