CSB Bank : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

Participation in the 'Centrum Annual Flagship Conclave - Orion 2022 II ' - November 16 - 18, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Bank will be participating in the 'Centrum Annual Flagship Conclave - Orion 2022 II', organised by Centrum Broking, on Friday November 18, 2022, being the third day of the Conference, via video conference mode.

Kindly note that only information available in the public domain will be shared/discussed and no unpublished price sensitive information will be shared/discussed during the interaction with Institutional investors/analysts in the conference.

The list of Institutional investors/analysts that the Bank management had interacted with will be submitted to the stock exchanges, post conference.

This intimation is also made available on the website of the Bank at www.csb.co.in

