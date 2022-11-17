Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. CSB Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    542867   INE679A01013

CSB BANK LIMITED

(542867)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-15
218.50 INR   +0.88%
01:09aCsb Bank : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
10/26Nomura Singapore Sells 1.5% Stake in CSB Bank
MT
10/21Transcript : CSB Bank Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSB Bank : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

11/17/2022 | 01:09am EST
SEC/406/2022

November 17, 2022

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai 400001.

Bandra (E), Mumbai 400051.

Scrip code: 542867

Symbol: CSBBANK

Dear Sir/Madam,

Participation in the 'Centrum Annual Flagship Conclave - Orion 2022 II ' - November 16 - 18, 2022

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Bank will be participating in the 'Centrum Annual Flagship Conclave - Orion 2022 II', organised by Centrum Broking, on Friday November 18, 2022, being the third day of the Conference, via video conference mode.

Kindly note that only information available in the public domain will be shared/discussed and no unpublished price sensitive information will be shared/discussed during the interaction with Institutional investors/analysts in the conference.

The list of Institutional investors/analysts that the Bank management had interacted with will be submitted to the stock exchanges, post conference.

This intimation is also made available on the website of the Bank at www.csb.co.in

Kindly take the same on records.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

SIJO VARGHESE

Digitally signed by SIJO VARGHESE DN: st=KERALA, serialNumber=da67d16a892dbce0f63c24d a300ebd6a93ef99e00629fb3f519fd7bc49a7 ccee, postalCode=680020, ou=BOARD & SHARES DEPARTMENT, o=CSB BANK LTD, c=IN, cn=SIJO VARGHESE

Date: 2022.11.17 10:45:58 +05'30'

Sijo Varghese

Company Secretary

CSB Bank Limited Regd. Office: CSB Bhavan, St. Mary's College Road, Thrissur - 680020, Kerala, India.

Tel: +91 487-2333020 | Fax: +91 487-2338764 | Web: www.csb.co.in| Email: board@csb.co.in | CIN: L65191KL1920PLC000175

Disclaimer

CSB Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 06:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
