CSBC : Announcing the change of juristic-person director representative (To correct the Name of legal person)
03/07/2022 | 04:49am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: CSBC Corporation, Taiwan
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/07
Time of announcement
17:37:49
Subject
Announcing the change of juristic-person
director representative
(To correct the Name of legal person)
Date of events
2022/03/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/07
2.Name of legal person:Ministry of Economic Affairs
3.Name of the previous position holder:LIN, YU-CHANG
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director of CSBC, Taiwan
5.Name of the new position holder: None
6.Resume of the new position holder:None
7.Reason for the change:Resignation
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/26-2022/06/25
9.Effective date of the new appointment:None
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
CSBC Corporation Taiwan published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 09:48:01 UTC.