  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  CSBC Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2208   TW0002208006

CSBC CORPORATION

(2208)
  Report
CSBC : Announcing the change of juristic-person director representative (To correct the Name of legal person)

03/07/2022 | 04:49am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CSBC Corporation, Taiwan
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/07 Time of announcement 17:37:49
Subject 
 Announcing the change of juristic-person
director representative
(To correct the Name of legal person)
Date of events 2022/03/07 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/07
2.Name of legal person:Ministry of Economic Affairs
3.Name of the previous position holder:LIN, YU-CHANG
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director of CSBC, Taiwan
5.Name of the new position holder: None
6.Resume of the new position holder:None
7.Reason for the change:Resignation
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/26-2022/06/25
9.Effective date of the new appointment:None
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CSBC Corporation Taiwan published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 09:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
