CSBC : Announcing the change of juristic-person director representative (To correct the Name of legal person)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/07 2.Name of legal person:Ministry of Economic Affairs 3.Name of the previous position holder:LIN, YU-CHANG 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Director of CSBC, Taiwan 5.Name of the new position holder: None 6.Resume of the new position holder:None 7.Reason for the change:Resignation 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/06/26-2022/06/25 9.Effective date of the new appointment:None 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None