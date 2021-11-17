CSBC : Revision and clarification of the difference between 2021 unaudited Related Party amounts and the audited figures

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/17 2.Company name:CSBC Corporation, Taiwan 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:The difference between unaudited and audited of the related party transaction amounts in 2021 was more than 10% and the amount exceeded NT$ 50 million. 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Related Party transactions (unaudited amounts) 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: �iGoods purchased�jin June 2021: Purchase amount this month NT$ 39,207 K Accumulated purchase amount this year NT$ 362,564 K �iAcquisition of assets�jin June 2021: Amount of assets acquired this month NT$ 0 K Accumulated amount of assets acquired this year NT$ 23,000 K �iGoods purchased�jin July 2021: Purchase amount this month NT$ 38,173 K Accumulated purchase amount this year NT$ 434,774 K �iDisposal of assets�jin August 2021:NA �iAcquisition of assets�jin September 2021: Purchase amount this month NT$ 22,000 K Accumulated purchase amount this year NT$ 472,000 K �iDisposal of assets�jin September 2021:NA 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: �iGoods purchased�jin June 2021: Purchase amount this month NT$ 46,661 K Accumulated purchase amount this year NT$ 370,018 K �iAcquisition of assets�jin June 2021: Amount of assets acquired this month NT$ 450,000 K Accumulated amount of assets acquired this year NT$ 473,000 K �iGoods purchased�jin July 2021: Purchase amount this month NT$ 145,028 K Accumulated purchase amount this year NT$515,046 K �iDisposal of assets�jin August 2021: Book value of assets disposed this month NT$ 23,000 K Transaction amount of assets disposed this month NT$ 23,000 K Accumulated transaction amount of assets disposed this year NT$ 23,000 K Profit/loss of assets disposed this month NT$ 0 K Accumulated profit/loss of assets disposed of the year NT$ 0 K �iAcquisition of assets�jin September 2021: Purchase amount this month NT$ 0 K Accumulated purchase amount this year NT$473,000 K �iDisposal of assets�jin September 2021: Accumulated transaction amount of assets disposed this year NT$ 23,000 K 9.Countermeasures:Re-upload the unaudited Related Party amounts from June 2021 to September 2021 in the MOPS website. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA