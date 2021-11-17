Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  CSBC Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    2208   TW0002208006

CSBC CORPORATION

(2208)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSBC : Revision and clarification of the difference between 2021 unaudited Related Party amounts and the audited figures

11/17/2021 | 02:27am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CSBC Corporation, Taiwan
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/17 Time of announcement 15:19:40
Subject 
 Revision and clarification of the difference
between 2021 unaudited Related Party amounts and the
audited figures
Date of events 2021/11/17 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/17
2.Company name:CSBC Corporation, Taiwan
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself��
or ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:The difference between unaudited and audited of the
related party transaction amounts in 2021 was more than 10% and the amount
exceeded NT$ 50 million.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Related Party transactions
(unaudited amounts)
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
  �iGoods purchased�jin June 2021:
     Purchase amount this month                                 NT$  39,207 K
     Accumulated purchase amount this year                      NT$ 362,564 K
  �iAcquisition of assets�jin June 2021:
     Amount of assets acquired this month                       NT$       0 K
     Accumulated amount of assets acquired this year            NT$  23,000 K
  �iGoods purchased�jin July 2021:
     Purchase amount this month                                 NT$  38,173 K
     Accumulated purchase amount this year                      NT$ 434,774 K
  �iDisposal of assets�jin August 2021:NA
  �iAcquisition of assets�jin September 2021:
     Purchase amount this month                                 NT$  22,000 K
     Accumulated purchase amount this year                      NT$ 472,000 K
�iDisposal of assets�jin September 2021:NA
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
  �iGoods purchased�jin June 2021:
     Purchase amount this month                                 NT$  46,661 K
     Accumulated purchase amount this year                      NT$ 370,018 K
  �iAcquisition of assets�jin June 2021:
     Amount of assets acquired this month                       NT$ 450,000 K
     Accumulated amount of assets acquired this year            NT$ 473,000 K
  �iGoods purchased�jin July 2021:
     Purchase amount this month                                 NT$ 145,028 K
     Accumulated purchase amount this year                       NT$515,046 K
  �iDisposal of assets�jin August 2021:
     Book value of assets disposed this month                    NT$ 23,000 K
     Transaction amount of assets disposed this month            NT$ 23,000 K
     Accumulated transaction amount of assets disposed this year NT$ 23,000 K
     Profit/loss of assets disposed this month                   NT$      0 K
     Accumulated profit/loss of assets disposed of the year      NT$      0 K
  �iAcquisition of assets�jin September 2021:
     Purchase amount this month                                  NT$      0 K
     Accumulated purchase amount this year                       NT$473,000 K
  �iDisposal of assets�jin September 2021:
     Accumulated transaction amount of assets disposed this year NT$ 23,000 K
9.Countermeasures:Re-upload the unaudited Related Party amounts from June 2021
to September 2021 in the MOPS website.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

CSBC Corporation Taiwan published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 07:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
