CSBC : Revision and clarification of the difference between 2021 unaudited Related Party amounts and the audited figures
11/17/2021 | 02:27am EST
Provided by: CSBC Corporation, Taiwan
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/17
Time of announcement
15:19:40
Subject
Revision and clarification of the difference
between 2021 unaudited Related Party amounts and the
audited figures
Date of events
2021/11/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/17
2.Company name:CSBC Corporation, Taiwan
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself��
or ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:The difference between unaudited and audited of the
related party transaction amounts in 2021 was more than 10% and the amount
exceeded NT$ 50 million.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Related Party transactions
(unaudited amounts)
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
�iGoods purchased�jin June 2021:
Purchase amount this month NT$ 39,207 K
Accumulated purchase amount this year NT$ 362,564 K
�iAcquisition of assets�jin June 2021:
Amount of assets acquired this month NT$ 0 K
Accumulated amount of assets acquired this year NT$ 23,000 K
�iGoods purchased�jin July 2021:
Purchase amount this month NT$ 38,173 K
Accumulated purchase amount this year NT$ 434,774 K
�iDisposal of assets�jin August 2021:NA
�iAcquisition of assets�jin September 2021:
Purchase amount this month NT$ 22,000 K
Accumulated purchase amount this year NT$ 472,000 K
�iDisposal of assets�jin September 2021:NA
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
�iGoods purchased�jin June 2021:
Purchase amount this month NT$ 46,661 K
Accumulated purchase amount this year NT$ 370,018 K
�iAcquisition of assets�jin June 2021:
Amount of assets acquired this month NT$ 450,000 K
Accumulated amount of assets acquired this year NT$ 473,000 K
�iGoods purchased�jin July 2021:
Purchase amount this month NT$ 145,028 K
Accumulated purchase amount this year NT$515,046 K
�iDisposal of assets�jin August 2021:
Book value of assets disposed this month NT$ 23,000 K
Transaction amount of assets disposed this month NT$ 23,000 K
Accumulated transaction amount of assets disposed this year NT$ 23,000 K
Profit/loss of assets disposed this month NT$ 0 K
Accumulated profit/loss of assets disposed of the year NT$ 0 K
�iAcquisition of assets�jin September 2021:
Purchase amount this month NT$ 0 K
Accumulated purchase amount this year NT$473,000 K
�iDisposal of assets�jin September 2021:
Accumulated transaction amount of assets disposed this year NT$ 23,000 K
9.Countermeasures:Re-upload the unaudited Related Party amounts from June 2021
to September 2021 in the MOPS website.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
