  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  CSBC Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2208   TW0002208006

CSBC CORPORATION

(2208)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 02/10
21.15 TWD   -0.47%
02:28aCSBC : Taiwan, Financial Information
PU
01/10CSBC : Taiwan, Financial Information
PU
2021CSBC : Announcement of the company's 2021 Extraordinary annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSBC : Taiwan, Financial Information

02/11/2022 | 02:28am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CSBC Corporation, Taiwan
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/11 Time of announcement 15:14:52
Subject 
 CSBC Corporation Taiwan,
Financial Information
Date of events 2022/01/31 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/31
2.Cause of occurrence:According to TWSE issue No.10710802014
3.Financial information date:2022/01
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):1,173,547
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current
  (Unit:NT'000):28,320
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income-current (Unit:NT'000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
  unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):3,817,297
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):3,198,851
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):0
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):0
12.Countermeasures:not applicable to
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:not applicable to

Disclaimer

CSBC Corporation Taiwan published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 07:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 25 297 M 909 M 909 M
Net income 2020 -1 600 M -57,5 M -57,5 M
Net Debt 2020 17 413 M 626 M 626 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,41x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19 707 M 708 M 708 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 52,9%
