CSBC : Taiwan, Financial Information

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/31 2.Cause of occurrence:According to TWSE issue No.10710802014 3.Financial information date:2022/01 4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):1,173,547 5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current (Unit:NT'000):28,320 6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income-current (Unit:NT'000):0 7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):0 8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):3,817,297 9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):3,198,851 10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):0 11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):0 12.Countermeasures:not applicable to 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:not applicable to