CSBC : Taiwan, Financial Information

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/31
2.Cause of occurrence:According to TWSE issue No.10710802014
3.Financial information date:2022/01
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT'000):1,173,547
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss-current
(Unit:NT'000):28,320
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income-current (Unit:NT'000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT'000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT'000):3,817,297
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT'000):3,198,851
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT'000):0
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT'000):0
12.Countermeasures:not applicable to
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:not applicable to
CSBC Corporation Taiwan published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 07:27:02 UTC.