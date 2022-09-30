Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. CSBC Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2208   TW0002208006

CSBC CORPORATION

(2208)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-28
16.10 TWD   +1.26%
12:31aTaiwan inducts new amphibious ship in push to bolster indigenous defence industry
RE
08/12Csbc : signed four (4) 3,000 TEU class container vessel selling contracts with Wan Hai Lines (Singapore) Pte., Ltd.
PU
08/12Csbc : Announcing New members of fifth session Remuneration Committee of CSBC.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan inducts new amphibious ship in push to bolster indigenous defence industry

09/30/2022 | 12:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen attends a delivery ceremony for the Navy's Yushan amphibious landing dock in Kaohsiung

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (Reuters) - Taiwan's navy took delivery on Friday of a new, domestically made amphibious warfare ship that can be used to land troops and bolster supply lines to vulnerable islands, part of President Tsai Ing-wen's defence self-sufficiency push.

The 10,600-tonne Yu Shan, named after Taiwan's tallest mountain, is the latest development in Tsai's ambitious programme to modernise the armed forces amid increased pressure from China, which claims the island as its own.

Speaking at the delivery ceremony in the southern port city of Kaohsiung, Tsai said the ship was a testament to Taiwan's efforts to boost production of its own warships and achieve the goal of "national defence autonomy".

"When it comes to China's military threats, only by strengthening our self-defence capabilities can there be true peace," she said. "It is our constant policy and determination to implement national defence autonomy so that the military has the best equipment to defend the country."

China carried out war games near Taiwan last month to show its anger at a visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Chinese military activity has continued though at a much reduced tempo.

Built by state-backed CSBC Corporation Taiwan, the ship is armed with a cannon for use against air and surface targets, anti-aircraft missiles and rapid-fire Phalanx close-in anti-aircraft and anti-missile guns.

CSBC Chairman Cheng Wen-lung said as well as being an amphibious warfare vessel, with space for landing craft and helicopters, it will assume the "main transport role" for the South China Sea and offshore Taiwanese islands that lie close to the Chinese coast, long considered easy targets for China in the event of war.

Though the United States is Taiwan's most important international arms supplier, Tsai has bolstered the domestic arms industry to try to make Taiwan as self-sufficient as possible.

Although Taiwan's air force has benefited from big-ticket items such as new and upgraded F-16s, the navy is another of Tsai's focuses, with submarines in production and a launch in 2020 of the first of a fleet of highly manoeuvrable stealth corvettes.

(Reporting by Ann Wang; Writing by Ben Blanchard. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

By Ann Wang


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CSBC CORPORATION 1.26% 16.1 End-of-day quote.-26.65%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.22% 465.029 Real-time Quote.-35.75%
VESSEL CO., LTD. -0.40% 4920 End-of-day quote.38.59%
All news about CSBC CORPORATION
12:31aTaiwan inducts new amphibious ship in push to bolster indigenous defence industry
RE
08/12Csbc : signed four (4) 3,000 TEU class container vessel selling contracts with Wan Hai Lin..
PU
08/12Csbc : Announcing New members of fifth session Remuneration Committee of CSBC.
PU
08/12Csbc Corporation Appoints Lieu, Der-Ming, Lin,Hui-Jeng and Lu,Wen-Tsan as New Members o..
CI
08/12CSBC Corporation Signs Four 3,000 TEU Class Containervessel Selling Contracts with Wan ..
CI
08/12Csbc : Supplement the "Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal"of of the co..
PU
08/12Csbc : The Board approves the second quarter consolidated financial statements of 2022
PU
08/12CSBC Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended J..
CI
08/01Csbc : The investor conference of CSBC CORPORATION, TAIWAN
PU
07/08Csbc : CPC Corporation, Taiwan 50,000 DWT oil/chemical tanker new building project Contrac..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 21 640 M 682 M 682 M
Net income 2022 -1 612 M -50,8 M -50,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 002 M 473 M 473 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart CSBC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CSBC Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSBC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,10 TWD
Average target price 19,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kuo Cheng Tseng President
Ling Ling Hsieh Director-Finance & Accounting
Wen Lon Cheng Chairman
Fun-Suang Hwang Director-Information Technology Department
Chih-Wen Chiang Director-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSBC CORPORATION-26.65%466
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-21.46%3 751
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-5.82%3 216
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-22.39%2 854
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.45.00%2 798
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD24.39%2 224