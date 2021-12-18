Net profits of China's centrally-owned state firms at $275 bln in Jan-Nov - state media

BEIJING, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Net profits of centrally-owned
state firms in China reached 1.75 trillion yuan ($274.52
billion) in January-November, the state asset regulator said on
Saturday, according to state media.
Total profits of the firms totalled 2.3 trillion yuan in the
first 11 months of the year, with significant profitability
improvement in the oil, steel and coal sectors, according to an
official with the regulator, China Securities Journal reported.
Hao Peng, head of the state-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), also
urged the companies to strictly control debt risks, and cut the
scale of perpetual bonds in an orderly manner in the new year,
according to the report.
($1 = 6.3748 Chinese yuan renminbi)
