    C06   SG1F84861094

CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(C06)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange - 12/30 10:12:48 pm
0.015 SGD   --.--%
12:17aCSC : Announcement relating to Share Buyback
PU
12/30CSC's Stock Jumps 7% on Buy Back of 2 Million Shares
MT
12/29CSC : Announcement relating to Share Buyback
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSC : Announcement relating to Share Buyback

12/31/2021 | 12:17am EST
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back

https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/SOWJTZH13FW...

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::SHARE BUY BACK

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED

Securities

CSC HOLDINGS LTD - SG1F84861094 - C06

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

29-Dec-2021 17:23:18

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Share Buy Back

Announcement Reference

SG211229OTHRZTII

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

See Yen Tarn

Designation

Director & Chief Executive Of�cer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

The shares purchased today will be kept as treasury shares.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

29/07/2021

Section A

Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listing

1 of 2

29-Dec-21, 5:24 PM

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Share Buy Back

https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/SOWJTZH13FW...

Not applicable

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 356,782,817

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

29/12/2021

Total Number of shares purchased

2,000,000

Number of shares cancelled

0

Number of shares held as treasury shares

2,000,000

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share

SGD 0.014

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the

SGD

shares

28,087.26

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

24,400,000

0.684

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

24,400,000

0.684

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

3,543,428,176

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

44,920,000

2 of 2

29-Dec-21, 5:24 PM

Disclaimer

CSC Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 05:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 178 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2021 -11,0 M -8,11 M -8,11 M
Net Debt 2021 43,6 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 53,2 M 39,3 M 39,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,4%
Managers and Directors
Yen Tarn See Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Chee Loong Yen Group Chief Financial Officer
Horn Kee Leong Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Boon Hong Gwee Technical Director
Mariane Sutedjo Henny Senior Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%37
VINCI12.71%58 732
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED46.45%35 597
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.60%32 537
FERROVIAL, S.A.20.97%22 460
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.54%20 591