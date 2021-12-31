CSC : Announcement relating to Share Buyback
SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::SHARE BUY BACK
CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED
CSC HOLDINGS LTD - SG1F84861094 - C06
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
29-Dec-2021 17:23:18
Share Buy Back
SG211229OTHRZTII
See Yen Tarn
Director & Chief Executive Of�cer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
The shares purchased today will be kept as treasury shares.
29/07/2021
Not applicable
356,782,817
Yes
29/12/2021
2,000,000
0
2,000,000
SGD 0.014
SGD
shares
28,087.26
No
Number
Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition
24,400,000
0.684
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0
Total
24,400,000
0.684
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
3,543,428,176
Number of treasury shares held after purchase
44,920,000
