CSC : Announcement relating to Share Buyback

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::SHARE BUY BACK

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED

Securities

CSC HOLDINGS LTD - SG1F84861094 - C06

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

29-Dec-2021 17:23:18

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Share Buy Back

Announcement Reference

SG211229OTHRZTII

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

See Yen Tarn

Designation

Director & Chief Executive Of�cer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

The shares purchased today will be kept as treasury shares.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

29/07/2021

Section A

Name of Overseas exchange where company has dual listing