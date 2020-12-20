Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  CSC Holdings Limited    C06   SG1F84861094

CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(C06)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

CSC : Change in Percentage Level of Interest of Substantial Shareholders – TH Investments Pte Ltd and its concert parties

12/20/2020 | 11:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s...

https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/RDX6N00GG...

1 of 2

18-Dec-20, 5:27 PM

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s...

https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/RDX6N00GG...

2 of 2

18-Dec-20, 5:27 PM

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CSC Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 04:20:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:21aCSC : Change in Interest of Director & CEO – Mr See Yen Tarn
PU
04:21aCSC : Change in Percentage Level of Interest of Substantial Shareholders –..
PU
12/16CSC : Change in Percentage Level of Interest of Substantial Shareholders –..
PU
12/11CSC : Change in Percentage Level of Interest of Substantial Shareholder – ..
PU
12/11CSC : Change in Percentage Level of Interest of Substantial Shareholder – ..
PU
12/11CSC : Change in Percentage Level of Interest of Substantial Shareholder – ..
PU
12/11CSC : Change in Percentage Level of Interest of Substantial Shareholder – ..
PU
12/11CSC : Change in Percentage Level of Interest of Substantial Shareholder – ..
PU
12/11CSC : Change in Percentage Level of Interest of Substantial Shareholders –..
PU
12/11CSC : Change in Percentage Level of Interest of Substantial Shareholder – ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 343 M 258 M 258 M
Net income 2020 5,55 M 4,17 M 4,17 M
Net Debt 2020 74,1 M 55,7 M 55,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,89x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 41,4 M 31,2 M 31,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CSC Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yen Tarn See Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Horn Kee Leong Non-Executive Chairman
Chung Chong Koo Group Chief Operating Officer
Quang Loong Lee Chief Financial Officer
Boon Hong Gwee Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED-47.83%31
VINCI SA-15.21%57 698
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.54%32 997
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-1.22%24 501
FERROVIAL, S.A.-15.31%20 614
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.74%18 954
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ