CSC : Notice of Expiry of Warrants

WARRANT EXERCISE::VOLUNTARY
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Security
CSC HOLDINGS W201229 - SG44R9000009 - BMNW
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Voluntary Warrant Exercise
Date &Time of Broadcast
28-Sep-2020 17:19:19
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG200928EXWA18DI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lee Quang Loong
Designation
Company Secretary
Option Style
American Style
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Please refer to the attached Notice of Expiry of Warrants.
Disbursement Type
Expiry Date
29/12/2020
Existing Security Details
Disbursement Type
Security
CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
(Company Registration Number: 199707845E)
NOTICE OF EXPIRY OF WARRANTS
TO: ALL HOLDERS OF WARRANTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED (THE "COMPANY")
THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.
If you are in doubt as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser immediately.
In this Notice, the term "Warrants" refers to all warrants issued by the Company, the terms of which constituted in the deed poll executed by the Company on 7 December 2015 (the "Deed Poll"). The term "Warrant Certificate(s)" means the certificate(s) (in registered form) to be issued in respect of the Warrants in or substantially in the form set out in Schedule 1 of the Deed Poll. All other terms, unless otherwise defined herein, shall have the same meaning as set out in the terms and conditions of the Warrants contained in the Deed Poll.
Holders of the Company's Warrants (the "Warrantholders") who have sold their Warrants should immediately upon receipt of a copy of this Notice, send it to the purchaser or to the Bank, stockbroker or agent through whom the sale was affected for onward transmission to the purchaser.
EXPIRY OF WARRANTS ON 29 DECEMBER 2020 AT 5.00 P.M.
Please note that pursuant to the Deed Poll, the Warrants will expire on 29 December 2020, being the market day immediately preceding the fifth anniversary of the date of the issue of the Warrants.
Warrantholders are reminded that in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Warrants, the rights to subscribe for new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Warrant Share(s)") comprised in the Warrants will expire at 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 29 December 2020, after which time, any subscription of rights comprised in the Warrants which have not been exercised will lapse and the Warrants will cease to be valid for any purpose whatsoever.
EXERCISE PRICE
The exercise price of the Warrants is $0.01 for each Warrant Share (the "Exercise Price").
PROCEDURE FOR EXERCISE OF WARRANTS
Warrantholders who wish to exercise their subscription rights must do so in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Warrants. In order to exercise the Warrants, a Warrantholder must complete and sign the exercise notice relating to the Warrants in the prescribed form (the "Exercise Notice").
Copies of the Exercise Notice are available from the Company's warrant agent (the "Warrant Agent"), whose name, address, telephone number and business hours are as follows:
M & C Services Private Limited
112 Robinson Road
#05-01
Singapore 068902
Tel: 6227 6660
Business Hours: 8:45 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays
(Closed on Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays)
The completed Exercise Notice must be delivered to the Warrant Agent not later than 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 29 December 2020 accompanied by the following:
the relevant Warrant Certificate(s) registered in the name of the exercising Warrantholder or CDP (as the case may be) for exercise at the specified office for the time being of the Warrant Agent together with the Exercise Notice (copies of which may be obtained from the Warrant Agent or the Company) in respect of the Warrants represented thereby, duly completed and signed by or on behalf of the exercising Warrantholder and duly stamped in accordance with any law for the time being in force relating to stamp duty Provided Always that the Warrant Agent may dispense with or defer the production of the relevant Warrant Certificate where such Warrant Certificate is registered in the name of CDP;
such evidence (if any) as the Warrant Agent may require to determine or verify the due execution of the Exercise Notice by or on behalf of the exercising Warrantholder (including every joint Warrantholder, if any) or otherwise to ensure the due exercise of the Warrants;
payment of the Exercise Price, made at the specified office for the time being of the Warrant Agent by way of remittance in Singapore currency by banker's draft or cashier's order drawn on a bank in Singapore and in accordance with the procedure in Condition 4.2 of terms and conditions of the Warrants as set out in the Deed Poll;
-
payment of any deposit or other fees or expenses for the time being chargeable by and payable to CDP (if any) and any stamp, issue, registration or other similar taxes or duties arising on the exercise of the relevant Warrant(s) as the Warrant Agent may require; and
-
if applicable, payment of any fees for certificates for the Warrant Shares to be issued, submission of any necessary documents required in order to effect, and payment of the expenses of the registration of the Warrant Shares in the name of the exercising Warrantholder or CDP (as the case may be) and the delivery of certificates for the Warrant Shares to the place specified by the exercising Warrantholder in the Exercise Notice or to CDP (as the case may be).
Warrantholders whose Warrants are registered in the name of CDP should note that the exercise of their Warrants is further conditional upon, inter alia, the number of Warrants which they wish to exercise standing to the credit of the "Free Balance" of their securities accounts with CDP and on them electing in the Exercise Notice to have the delivery of the Warrant Shares effected by crediting such Warrant Shares to their securities accounts with CDP, as specified in the Exercise Notice, failing which the Exercise Notice shall be void and all rights of the exercising Warrantholder and of any other person thereunder shall cease.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
CSC Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 04:09:06 UTC