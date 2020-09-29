CSC : Notice of Expiry of Warrants

CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number: 199707845E)

NOTICE OF EXPIRY OF WARRANTS

TO: ALL HOLDERS OF WARRANTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE CAPITAL OF CSC HOLDINGS LIMITED (THE "COMPANY")

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

If you are in doubt as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser immediately.

In this Notice, the term "Warrants" refers to all warrants issued by the Company, the terms of which constituted in the deed poll executed by the Company on 7 December 2015 (the "Deed Poll"). The term "Warrant Certificate(s)" means the certificate(s) (in registered form) to be issued in respect of the Warrants in or substantially in the form set out in Schedule 1 of the Deed Poll. All other terms, unless otherwise defined herein, shall have the same meaning as set out in the terms and conditions of the Warrants contained in the Deed Poll.

Holders of the Company's Warrants (the "Warrantholders") who have sold their Warrants should immediately upon receipt of a copy of this Notice, send it to the purchaser or to the Bank, stockbroker or agent through whom the sale was affected for onward transmission to the purchaser.

EXPIRY OF WARRANTS ON 29 DECEMBER 2020 AT 5.00 P.M.

Please note that pursuant to the Deed Poll, the Warrants will expire on 29 December 2020, being the market day immediately preceding the fifth anniversary of the date of the issue of the Warrants.

Warrantholders are reminded that in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Warrants, the rights to subscribe for new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Warrant Share(s)") comprised in the Warrants will expire at 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 29 December 2020, after which time, any subscription of rights comprised in the Warrants which have not been exercised will lapse and the Warrants will cease to be valid for any purpose whatsoever.

EXERCISE PRICE

The exercise price of the Warrants is $0.01 for each Warrant Share (the "Exercise Price").

PROCEDURE FOR EXERCISE OF WARRANTS

Warrantholders who wish to exercise their subscription rights must do so in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Warrants. In order to exercise the Warrants, a Warrantholder must complete and sign the exercise notice relating to the Warrants in the prescribed form (the "Exercise Notice").