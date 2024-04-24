3. In March this year, the company announced a placement of 60 million shares at 40 cents each. The issuance of these 60 million shares would dilute the interest of existing shareholders. Why did the company choose to conduct a "placement exercise" instead of conducting a "rights issue"? Has the company considered the dilutive impact of a placement exercise? A "rights issue" would allow existing shareholders to participate and maintain their percentage of shareholding in the company - why was this option not considered? Or if it was considered, why was it not chosen?

As a listed company, the Board has to consider all funding options available and decide the most appropriate funding option for the Company, taking into account factors such as macroeconomic and market conditions, liquidity, investor base strategy, cost effectiveness, and the certainty of the success of the fund raising.

As the Group continues to grow, it is important for CSE to diversify and broaden its institutional shareholder base to attract new investors and capital to support future growth. Therefore, a private placement exercise will help to diversify the shareholder base, and hence strengthen the position of the group in future fund raising through rights issues.

Furthermore, a private placement requires shorter turnaround time and less documentation, hence more cost-effective. A private placement also provides more certainty towards a successful fund raising and the ability to secure new capital more quickly.

While the dilutive effect of the share placement was considered, based on the foregoing, the Board decided the route of private placement is the most ideal funding option to better maximise shareholder value and achieve its goal of diversifying its shareholder base.

Balancing the needs of the Company, risks and opportunities, while maintaining sensitivity to dilution, is a critical task for the Board and management. We thank our shareholders for the understanding and support to the Board and management to act in the best interests for the Company.