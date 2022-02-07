Log in
    544   SG1G47869290

CSE GLOBAL LIMITED

(544)
  Report
CSE Global : Grows New Orders For 4Q2021 By 33.4% To S$131.2 Million

02/07/2022 | 04:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 7, 2022 17:18
Status New
Announcement Sub Title News Release - CSE Global Grows New Orders for 4Q2021 by 33.4% to S$131.2 Million
Announcement Reference SG220207OTHRMQTX
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Chester Leong
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 469,007 bytes)

Disclaimer

CSE Global Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 09:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 474 M 352 M 352 M
Net income 2021 20,6 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net Debt 2021 25,9 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 5,61%
Capitalization 254 M 189 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 278
Free-Float -
Chart CSE GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CSE Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSE GLOBAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,50 SGD
Average target price 0,60 SGD
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Boon Kheng Lim CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Toon Ee Foo Group Chief Financial Officer
Ming Seong Lim Chairman
Say Haur Leong Chief Operating Officer
Boon Ann Sin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSE GLOBAL LIMITED0.00%189
ACCENTURE PLC-16.17%219 620
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.05%189 065
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.61%122 996
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.77%97 768
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.36%86 634