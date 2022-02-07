CSE Global : Grows New Orders For 4Q2021 By 33.4% To S$131.2 Million
News Release - CSE Global Grows New Orders for 4Q2021 by 33.4% to S$131.2 Million
Attachment 1 (Size: 469,007 bytes)
Sales 2021
474 M
352 M
352 M
Net income 2021
20,6 M
15,3 M
15,3 M
Net Debt 2021
25,9 M
19,3 M
19,3 M
P/E ratio 2021
12,3x
Yield 2021
5,61%
Capitalization
254 M
189 M
189 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,59x
EV / Sales 2022
0,52x
Nbr of Employees
1 278
Free-Float
-
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
0,50 SGD
Average target price
0,60 SGD
Spread / Average Target
20,9%
