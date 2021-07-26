|
CSE Global : News Release - Cse Secures S$104m In New Orders For 2q2021
|
Announcement Title
|
General Announcement
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Jul 26, 2021 17:23
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
News Release - CSE secures S$104m in new orders for 2Q2021
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG210726OTHR0C3U
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Chester Leong
|
Designation
|
Company Secretary
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Please see attached.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 133,582 bytes)
Disclaimer
CSE Global Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 09:27:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about CSE GLOBAL LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
500 M
368 M
368 M
|Net income 2021
|
26,0 M
19,1 M
19,1 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|10,1x
|Yield 2021
|5,46%
|
|Capitalization
|
261 M
192 M
192 M
|Capi. / Sales 2021
|0,52x
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|0,49x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 278
|Free-Float
|91,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CSE GLOBAL LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|
0,51 SGD
|Average target price
|
0,64 SGD
|Spread / Average Target
|
25,0%