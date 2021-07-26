Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. CSE Global Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    544   SG1G47869290

CSE GLOBAL LIMITED

(544)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSE Global : News Release - Cse Secures S$104m In New Orders For 2q2021

07/26/2021 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 26, 2021 17:23
Status New
Announcement Sub Title News Release - CSE secures S$104m in new orders for 2Q2021
Announcement Reference SG210726OTHR0C3U
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Chester Leong
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 133,582 bytes)

Disclaimer

CSE Global Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 09:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CSE GLOBAL LIMITED
05:28aCSE GLOBAL : News Release - Cse Secures S$104m In New Orders For 2q2021
PU
07/19CSE GLOBAL : Notification Of Results Release
PU
06/28CSE GLOBAL : Incorporates Subsidiary in Mexico, Dissolves Dormant Subsidiary in ..
MT
06/25CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Incorporation Of A New Subsidiary In Me..
PU
05/20Singapore Shares Close Slightly Higher; Acromec Rises 4% on Securing Contract..
MT
05/20CSE GLOBAL : Q1 Revenue Falls 16% over Slow Business in the US
MT
05/19CSE GLOBAL : Interim Business Updates For The First Quarter Ended 31 March 2021
PU
05/18CSE GLOBAL : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting Held On 20 April 2021
PU
05/06CSE GLOBAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/30CSE GLOBAL : Lands $80 Million Orders in Q1
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 500 M 368 M 368 M
Net income 2021 26,0 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 5,46%
Capitalization 261 M 192 M 192 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 278
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart CSE GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CSE Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSE GLOBAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,51 SGD
Average target price 0,64 SGD
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Boon Kheng Lim CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Toon Ee Foo Group Chief Financial Officer
Ming Seong Lim Chairman
Say Haur Leong Chief Operating Officer
Boon Ann Sin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSE GLOBAL LIMITED8.51%202
ACCENTURE PLC21.99%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.12.23%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.28%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED26.65%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.16.96%83 980