Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Becoming A Substantial Shareholder
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Apr 8, 2021 20:40
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Becoming a Substantial Shareholder
Announcement Reference
SG210408OTHR9M5T
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Chester Leong
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Becoming a Substantial Shareholder - Abigail P. Johnson
Please see attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
08/04/2021
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 91,977 bytes)
