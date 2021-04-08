Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  CSE Global Limited    544   SG1G47869290

CSE GLOBAL LIMITED

(544)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Becoming A Substantial Shareholder

04/08/2021 | 08:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 8, 2021 20:40
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Becoming a Substantial Shareholder
Announcement Reference SG210408OTHR9M5T
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Chester Leong
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Becoming a Substantial Shareholder - Abigail P. Johnson

Please see attached.

Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 08/04/2021

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 91,977 bytes)

Disclaimer

CSE Global Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 12:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CSE GLOBAL LIMITED
08:46aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Becoming A Substantial Shareholder
PU
04/07CSE GLOBAL  : Corrigendum To Annual Report For The Financial Year Ended 31 Decem..
PU
03/18CSE GLOBAL  : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareho..
PU
03/15CSE GLOBAL  : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
03/14CSE GLOBAL  : Notice Of Transfer Of Treasury Shares
PU
03/11CSE GLOBAL  : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
03/09CSE GLOBAL  : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
03/08CSE GLOBAL  : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareho..
PU
03/07CSE GLOBAL  : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
02/24CSE GLOBAL  : Second Half 2020 Attributable Profit Drops 7% to $10 Million
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 509 M 379 M 379 M
Net income 2021 27,1 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
Net Debt 2021 22,5 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 4,84%
Capitalization 295 M 220 M 220 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 278
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart CSE GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CSE Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSE GLOBAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,63 SGD
Last Close Price 0,58 SGD
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,79%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Boon Kheng Lim CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Toon Ee Foo Group Chief Financial Officer
Ming Seong Lim Chairman
Say Haur Leong Chief Operating Officer
Boon Ann Sin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSE GLOBAL LIMITED22.34%220
ACCENTURE PLC8.18%179 615
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.27%162 707
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.63%120 573
INFOSYS LIMITED13.89%81 619
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.50%79 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ