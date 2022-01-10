Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CSG Systems International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGS   US1263491094

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CSGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CSG Appoints Rasmani Bhattacharya as General Counsel

01/10/2022 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CSG
CSG Appoints Rasmani Bhattacharya as General Counsel

10-Jan-2022 / 14:35 CET/CEST

CSG(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced Rasmani Bhattacharya as General Counsel, where she will lead the company's legal and compliance teams. Bhattacharya joins the company at a time of accelerated growth and brings vital global leadership experience that will help CSG elevate and transform every part of its business.

fBFJVTz9.jpg

'CSG is focused on winning big in the market by having the best culture, the best talent, and the most globally diverse team that puts our customers and employees first,' said Brian Shepherd, CEO of CSG. 'Adding an executive with Rasmani's proven talent and experience is a huge momentum builder for CSG and our 5,000+ employees around the world, who are committed to helping the biggest brands monetize, engage, and retain their customers in a digital world.'

Previously, Bhattacharya served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Gates Corporation. She led a global team responsible for legal, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, regulatory, compliance, insurance, and environmental matters worldwide with subsidiaries in over 30 countries. She played a central role in the dual track sale and IPO process of Gates to a private equity investor, as well as the divestiture of all non-core businesses around the world. A results-driven leader with a broad and deep global background, Bhattacharya has extensive experience in structuring and negotiating complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions supporting business transformations, including joint ventures, corporate restructurings, and strategic partnerships.

'I am honored to join CSG and work with Brian and this outstanding team' said Bhattacharya. 'CSG's strategic vision and guiding principles resonate deeply with me. I look forward to strengthening our culture, accelerating our business growth, and helping CSG be an even better corporate citizen that makes a bigger difference in the communities where we operate.'

# # #

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For nearly 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.

To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright (c) 2022 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ('CSG'). All rights reserved. CSG(R) is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Contacts:

Tammy Hovey

Global Public Relations

+1 (917) 520-2751

tammy.hovey@csgi.com

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com

Contact Details

Tammy Hovey

+1 917-520-2751

tammy.hovey@csgi.com

Company Website

https://www.csgi.com


News Source: News Direct

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1266839  10-Jan-2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1266839&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
08:36aCSG Appoints Rasmani Bhattacharya as General Counsel
EQ
01/05CSG Systems International to Hold Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Febru..
EQ
2021William Blair Initiates Coverage on CSG Systems International With Outperform Rating
MT
2021CSG Delivers Disruptive Marketplace Platform for TalkTalk, Powering the UKÃ¢™s F..
AQ
2021CSG Delivers Disruptive Marketplace Platform for TalkTalk, Powering the UK's First Netf..
EQ
2021Csg Systems International, Inc. Launch the Country's First-Ever Netflix Subscription Ou..
CI
2021CSG SaaS Platform Earns Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award for Innovative Techno..
EQ
2021CSG Charts Global Growth, Delivering Greater Local Impact
EQ
2021Csg systems international adjusts convertible debt conversion rate for 2016 convertible..
EQ
2021CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stat..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 963 M - -
Net income 2021 74,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 1,72%
Capitalization 1 835 M 1 835 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 4 807
Free-Float -
Chart CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
CSG Systems International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 58,26 $
Average target price 66,00 $
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian A. Shepherd President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hai V. Tran Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald B. Reed Non-Executive Chairman
Doran Stienike Chief Information Officer
Scott Prugh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.11%1 835
ACCENTURE PLC-10.57%234 314
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.3.08%191 903
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.88%120 916
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.89%103 725
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.14%100 643