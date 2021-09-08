Log in
    CSGS   US1263491094

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CSGS)
CSG International : Field Service Management Ups the Ante on Customer Experience, Recognized in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™

09/08/2021 | 11:12am EDT
100% customer retention combined with 100% deployment success rate highlights impact of CSG's value-driven, customer-first approach

DENVER, Sept. 8, 2021 - CSG®(NASDAQ: CSGS) is transforming the way companies engage with their customers by arming today's leading brands with future-ready, innovative solutions that drive extraordinary customer experiences. With a customer-first culture dedicated to delivering results, CSG Field Service Management has a track-record of a 100% deployment success rate complemented by 100% customer retention. These factors combined CSG's breadth of experience and its leading-edge capabilities in machine learning and augmented reality led to CSG Field Service Management's first-time placement in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management.

'Field service management is often the 'last mile' of customer service that can make or break your brand and your ability to win in the marketplace,' said Alfred Binford, president of customer engagement for CSG. 'CSG Field Service Management delivers both agility and game changing innovation for our customers that lead to greater cost and productivity efficiencies. More importantly, it creates higher quality customer interactions that lead to elevated customer experiences. Gartner's ratings are deeply respected in our industry, and it is a tremendous accomplishment to be in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management. CSG will build on this momentum with our unique domain expertise in serving communications service providers to enhance our solutions and help our growing global customer base transform ordinary customer experiences to be extraordinary.'

CSG Field Service Management is a global, award-winning, multi-industry, cloud-based platform that optimizes field service operations before, during and after the day of service. The solution enables field technicians and dispatchers to make informed decisions based on real-time, predictive data that offers intelligent insights and increases customer satisfaction. These capabilities combined with automated reporting and timely, relevant customer communications help companies deliver a superior customer experience, while enabling seamless operations for both dispatchers and technicians. CSG Field Service Management supports hundreds of thousands of technicians and dispatchers every day and is the engine that processes more than 100 million work orders every year for some of the world's largest communications service providers.

With an average 4.6 out of 5 rating on Gartner PeerInsights™, customers have commended CSG Field Service Management as '[a] powerful workforce management solution' matched with a great customer experience, 'thorough communication and the willingness to assist. It was a phenomenal experience with the whole team that made our product successful.'

For more information on CSG Field Service Management, visit https://www.csgi.com/portfolio/field-service-management/. To download the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management visit https://info.csgi.com/FSM-GMQ-2021-Report.

# # #

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management, Jim Robinson, Naved Rashid, 31 August 2021

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California DMV, TalkTalk and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright © 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ('CSG'). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Contacts:

Tammy Hovey
CSG
+1 (917) 520-2751
[email protected]

John Rea
Investor Relations
CSG
+1 (210) 687 4409
[email protected]

Disclaimer

CSG Systems International Inc. published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 15:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
