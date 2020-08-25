Log in
CSG International : Forte and SeamlessDocs Form Strategic Partnership to Streamline Payments for Government Agencies

08/25/2020 | 08:02am EDT

Forte Payment Systems®, a CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) company, and SeamlessDocs, a leading provider of eSignature and form automation software for governments, today announced a strategic partnership that integrates Forte’s payment processing solutions with SeamlessDocs’ digital forms, cloud-based software as a service (SaaS). Together, the two organizations will support public sector institutions digital transformation efforts, providing the ability to turn paper documents into electronic forms with secure payments capabilities.

In the US alone, Gartner estimates that $22 - $32 billion is spent annually on storing and accessing paper documents. When municipalities integrate SeamlessDocs forms with Forte Checkout, an innovative and secure online payments platform, they have the ability to accept payments directly from their SeamlessDocs’ digital forms, which increases their productivity and improves their constituents’ experience.

For government agencies, replacing paper-based forms with electronic forms embedded with a secure payment capability brings a host of advantages including:

  • A more efficient process for government staff to access, review and update documents regardless of their working location.
  • Reduced hours spent on data entry, form handling and correcting human errors.
  • The ability to customize forms to include convenience fees or additional fields, while allowing employees to quickly retrieve and analyze documents via a centralized, secure, cloud-based repository.

For citizens, this partnership means they can conduct business with local government agencies entirely online, on their own schedule. They also get improved transparency via submission status updates, and the peace of mind knowing every transaction is encrypted and secure. For example, a constituent applying for a parking permit can access a government website via mobile device or computer, find the right form, populate it, eSign, then pay online using a trusted payment gateway. The constituent then receives an automated confirmation via email with the approved permit attached.

“People want and expect to be able to conduct their business online which includes the ability to easily access government forms online and submit payments,” said Jeff Thorness, head of payments solutions, CSG. “Together with SeamlessDocs, we give government agencies the ability to digitize manual processes and capture big efficiencies for their respective organizations and their constituents.”

"We always say, ‘Government Is Beautiful,’ because the hard-working people who power local government and serve our citizens are just incredible,” said Jonathon Ende, CEO, SeamlessDocs. “We’re committed to empowering these people—our partners—with solutions they can use to provide the best service possible. Partnering with Forte gives municipalities another option for processing forms and payments in a single platform, which improves speed and accuracy and frees up time to work on bigger and better civic projects."

About Forte, A CSG Company

Forte Payment Systems delivers innovative and flexible payment solutions that help organizations maximize the effectiveness of their payment operations and increase revenue. The company offers a scalable and secure suite of payment processing solutions that support ACH and card payments made via any device or channel, enabling companies to transform their payment operations into a competitive business strategy. Forte is a part of CSG’s award-winning suite of innovative revenue and customer management solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers.

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, Maximus, MTN and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About SeamlessDocs

The leading provider of online government services, SeamlessDocs is the fastest and easiest way for governments to go digital. The SeamlessDocs platform allows agencies to create online forms, accept eSignatures, process payments, trigger workflows and manage submission data, enabling IT and administration to make their government processes beautiful. Founded in 2012, SeamlessDocs works with more than 400 municipal departments across the United States, as well as Canada and The Caribbean. For more information go to SeamlessDocs.com.


© Business Wire 2020
