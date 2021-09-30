Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CSG Systems International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGS   US1263491094

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CSGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CSG International : Honored at 2021 DevOps India Summit Awards

09/30/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Best Usage of AI/ML, IOT and Data Science in DevSecOps and SRE - Inhouse

DENVER, September 30, 2021 -CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced the company was recognized by Asia's largest DevSecOps conference, DevOps India Summit, as the winner for the best usage of AI/ML, IOT and Data Science in DevSecOps and SRE - Inhouse. DevOps India Summit Awards 2021 is the first global award on DevOps and SRE recognizing the excellence in the areas of DevOps, DevSecOps, SRE and use of AI/ML, IoT and Data Science in improving DevOps, DevSecOps and SRE area.

During the event, CSG presented its very own, "Machine Learning based Resolution Optimizer", an internal asset designed and developed to support service delivery and operations. The Resolution Optimizer reduced the average service request resolution time, serving as a catalyst for faster, more accurate resolution of service requests raised by end-customers and leading to enhanced customer satisfaction. Additionally, system administrators benefited from greater efficiencies to increase productivity and handle more service requests, further reducing time to resolution for customers.

"At CSG, we empower our employees to be drivers of growth by providing our teams with the tools to develop, learn, and innovate. With our Resolution Optimizer, we created a solution to optimize efficiencies and increase customer satisfaction, especially with time sensitive projects," said Scott Prugh, CSG's chief technology officer. "This recognition is a testament to the innovation and determination of the entire team, which stems for our mission to be bold, to be customer obsessed and to deliver results to our customers."

# # #

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For nearly 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts:

Jordy Spitale
+1 (504) 615-8820
[email protected]

John Rea
Investor Relations
+1 (210) 687-4409
[email protected]



Disclaimer

CSG Systems International Inc. published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 13:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
09:12aCSG INTERNATIONAL : Honored at 2021 DevOps India Summit Awards
PU
09/17CSG INTERNATIONAL : Adjusts Convertible Debt Conversion Rate for 2016 Convertible Notes as..
EQ
09/17CSG Systems International Adjusts Convertible Debt Conversion Rate for 2016 Convertible..
DJ
09/16CSG INTERNATIONAL : to Present at the Sidoti & Co. Virtual Investor Conference
EQ
09/15CSG INTERNATIONAL : Wins Coveted 2021 ColoradoBiz Top Company Award
EQ
09/14CSG INTERNATIONAL : Revolving Credit Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
09/14CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
09/14CSG Systems International, Inc. Refinances Its Existing Term Bank Debt and Revolving Cr..
CI
09/14CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/13CSG Enhances ZEE5's Data Ecosystem for Next Era of Personalized, Cross-Channel Entertai..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 960 M - -
Net income 2021 81,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 2,07%
Capitalization 1 528 M 1 528 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 4 807
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
CSG Systems International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 48,40 $
Average target price 53,50 $
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian A. Shepherd President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rolland B. Johns Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Donald B. Reed Non-Executive Chairman
Doran Stienike Chief Information Officer
Scott Prugh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.39%1 528
ACCENTURE PLC23.86%204 794
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.32.46%188 745
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.21%124 750
INFOSYS LIMITED34.75%95 420
SNOWFLAKE INC.4.41%88 404