CSG International : Honored at 2021 DevOps India Summit Awards

DENVER, September 30, 2021 -CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced the company was recognized by Asia's largest DevSecOps conference, DevOps India Summit, as the winner for the best usage of AI/ML, IOT and Data Science in DevSecOps and SRE - Inhouse. DevOps India Summit Awards 2021 is the first global award on DevOps and SRE recognizing the excellence in the areas of DevOps, DevSecOps, SRE and use of AI/ML, IoT and Data Science in improving DevOps, DevSecOps and SRE area.

During the event, CSG presented its very own, "Machine Learning based Resolution Optimizer", an internal asset designed and developed to support service delivery and operations. The Resolution Optimizer reduced the average service request resolution time, serving as a catalyst for faster, more accurate resolution of service requests raised by end-customers and leading to enhanced customer satisfaction. Additionally, system administrators benefited from greater efficiencies to increase productivity and handle more service requests, further reducing time to resolution for customers.

"At CSG, we empower our employees to be drivers of growth by providing our teams with the tools to develop, learn, and innovate. With our Resolution Optimizer, we created a solution to optimize efficiencies and increase customer satisfaction, especially with time sensitive projects," said Scott Prugh, CSG's chief technology officer. "This recognition is a testament to the innovation and determination of the entire team, which stems for our mission to be bold, to be customer obsessed and to deliver results to our customers."

