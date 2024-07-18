CX Testing: Putting It In Practice

For each new use case you want to test, start with a representative control group to show the true value of your solution. This step is a must, and it's as simple as holding out a statistically significant, representative sample group of customers from your testing. The additional data from the untreated group allows you to calculate the difference in results to find your business benefit.

With that information in hand, you can apply it to your target financial metrics. Work with your business partners to identify what those metrics should be for your initiative. Examples might be churn, net present value (NPV), contact avoidance savings or cart completion, to name a few. With that, you've quantified the incremental benefit that can point to ROI. Now you're speaking the CFO's language, and you're doing it persuasively.