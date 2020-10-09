CSG International : TO PRESENT AT DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD 2020

LONDON, October 9, 2020 - CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that its top leadership will participate in a range of sessions and programs during Digital Transformation World Series 2020. The six-week event promises to be the largest digital telco gathering in 2020, bringing together game-changers, visionaries, collaborators, doers, and inventors.

On October 15, 2020, at 3:25 pm CET, CSG Senior Vice President & Head of EMEA James Kirby will speak with MTC's Viv Tuneeko, GM, Customer Care, Sales & Services, for the session 'CX innovation driving brand refresh.' Examining how MTC recently transformed to take on new market challengers, this session will explore how incumbents can exceed customer expectations when they maintain the burden of historical networks and systems, how service providers can successfully modernise their tech stacks and the role that next-gen BSS solutions play in supporting omnichannel mobile experiences.

On November 4, 2020, at 4:15 pm CET, Mr Kirby will meet with Joe Parker, CEO of CKH IoD, for a session on 'Leap-frogging the market with cloud native efficiencies,' which will showcase how a centralised cloud platform is helping the growing operator to rapidly deploy new services for its wholesale and Internet of Things (IoT) customers. The session will also address how companies can use cloud to scale their networks to add new lines of business, deliver new opportunities, and offer more services.

'Digital Transformation World 2020 represents a powerful opportunity to collaborate virtually, learn from colleagues, and encourage innovation across the tech ecosystem,' said Mr Kirby. 'It does not matter what industry you are in - every company must embrace digitalisation. We look forward to sharing some exciting case studies with our customers this year, who are growing market share in their respective markets, delivering superior customer experiences, and rapidly pivoting to take advantage of new market opportunities.'

CSG will join IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, Tr3dent, and Zira for two Catalyst sessions on November 5, 2020, at 10:10 am, and 4:40 pm CET. This proof-of-concept project 'From Ecosystem To Opportunity - A Playbook Approach For CSP' will help telco professionals develop a useful set of tools in the areas of enterprise architecture, strategy, business modelling, and product management.

Finally, CSG's Ian Watterson, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, APAC, will participate in TM Forum's 'Digital Leadership Roundtable: Driving Innovation in the B2B Market' on November 11, 2020, at 2 pm CET. This hour-long program will include two customer case studies, and an interactive panel discussion on 'Empowering the middle B in B2B2X.' For more information on this invite-only program and to register interest, visit https://info.csgi.com/dls.

To find out more about CSG's presence at the show or to schedule a virtual meeting, please visit https://info.csgi.com/dtw20

To find out more about CSG's Digital Transformation portfolio, please visit https://www.csgi.com/resources/digital-transformation/.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetise, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace.

CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, MTN and Telstra.

To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com

Copyright © 2020 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ('CSG'). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

