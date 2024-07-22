CSG International : What are Contact Center Analytics
July 22, 2024 at 01:16 pm EDT
Improve Call Center CX With CSG Xponent
Building a better call center CX starts with understanding customer needs, interactions with your brand and friction points.CSG Xponent, our industry-leading customer experience solution, combines customer data analytics, digital communication and decisioning to help you track customer interactions and deliver exceptional call center customer experiences. Journey analytics tells you what is happening as customers engage with your call center (by measuring key service indicators such as first call resolution, dropped calls and customer satisfaction).
Xponent analyzes interactions and customer behaviors from other technologies (e.g., CRM, billing) to determine the next best action in the contact center, such as:
Delivering personalized prompts through the IVR
Routing customers to a specific agent group based on customer needs (e.g., prioritizing tier 2 support)
Coordinating and sending the right messages for cross-channel consistency (e.g., leveraging a chatbot on the website to inform the agent of the context of a customer call)
Automated self-service, proactive call deflection, intent-based call routing and proactive agent guidance reduce call volume-andprovide faster, better customer servicewhen customers speak with an agent.
Success Stories
See how CSG helped aglobal tech company reducemisrouted calls by 30% and cut transfer rates by over 27%.
Contact us todayto learn how to save money, improve CX and boost revenue with Xponent. CSG's solutions have helped world-renowned businesses access actionable data to boost efficiency and performance. We'll help you understand and anticipate consumer needs, increase retention rates, and empower your team to communicate quickly and effectively.
