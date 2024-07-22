Improve Call Center CX With CSG Xponent

Building a better call center CX starts with understanding customer needs, interactions with your brand and friction points.CSG Xponent, our industry-leading customer experience solution, combines customer data analytics, digital communication and decisioning to help you track customer interactions and deliver exceptional call center customer experiences. Journey analytics tells you what is happening as customers engage with your call center (by measuring key service indicators such as first call resolution, dropped calls and customer satisfaction).

Xponent analyzes interactions and customer behaviors from other technologies (e.g., CRM, billing) to determine the next best action in the contact center, such as:

Delivering personalized prompts through the IVR

Routing customers to a specific agent group based on customer needs (e.g., prioritizing tier 2 support)

Coordinating and sending the right messages for cross-channel consistency (e.g., leveraging a chatbot on the website to inform the agent of the context of a customer call)

Automated self-service, proactive call deflection, intent-based call routing and proactive agent guidance reduce call volume-andprovide faster, better customer servicewhen customers speak with an agent.

Success Stories

See how CSG helped aglobal tech company reducemisrouted calls by 30% and cut transfer rates by over 27%.

CSG's solutions have helped world-renowned businesses access actionable data to boost efficiency and performance. We'll help you understand and anticipate consumer needs, increase retention rates, and empower your team to communicate quickly and effectively.