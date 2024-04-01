CSG International : Why You Should Invest in Preemptive Customer Service
April 01, 2024 at 11:28 am EDT
Service outage notifications. Utility companies or communication service providers can prevent problems by notifying customers-before the fact-of planned maintenance that may impact service. For example, one CSP gave customers a heads-up that a technician would be working on the cell tower in their neighborhood on a particular date, possibly disrupting wireless service. That advance warning gave customers time to plan accordingly (e.g., work at the office or another location instead of at home). Preemptive service prevented the stress and frustration that would have occurred if the customer discovered the lack of coverage five minutes before a client call.
Multi-channel billing notifications. Sending bills or payment reminders via multiple communication channels (such as mail, email, SMS)-particularly by the customer's preferred channel-increases the likelihood of on-time payment. This in turn prevents customer frustration and the expense associated with collections. For example, if a patient misses an email indicating they owe money for a recent medical procedure, the next communication they receive may be from the collection agency. If the hospital billing department sent a payment reminder by text message (the patient's preferred channel), the patient would be more likely to pay the bill promptly, preventing stress and late fees. And the business would avoid the expense of utilizing a collection agency.
Fraud detection. Sending an immediate notification regarding suspicious charges on a customer's credit card-before the customer is aware of them-prevents additional fraudulent activity. A simple text message saying "We see a charge for a $2500 massage chair. Did you make this purchase?" gives the customer an opportunity to confirm the charge or initiate fraud procedures right away, before the bad actor spends more money. Without this warning, the customer may not realize there's a problem until their credit card is declined at the gas pump.
How can you deliver preemptive customer service?
To deliver preemptive customer service, you need the ability to anticipate customer needs and pivot accordingly. Real-time event detection is crucial, enabling you to observe customer interactions with your brand and adjust communications to meet those needs-sometimes before customers are aware of them.
What makes this magic happen?
CSG Systems International, Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform company. The Company provides revenue management, digital monetization, customer experience, and payments solutions. The Company offers integrated real-time revenue management platforms leveraging public cloud, private cloud, or on-premises deployments to optimize and monetize transactions at every stage of the customer lifecycle. The Companyâs products are used in the areas of 5G/internet of things (IOT) monetization, financial services, technology, telecom, field service management, operations support systems/business support systems (OSS/BSS), journey orchestration, journey analytics, customer experience, and integrated payments. The Company offers operational services encompassing infrastructure management, including hardware, application, and environmental management and application configuration management, including configuration development, release, and deployment.