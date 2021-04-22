CSG International : Forte Payment Solutions Recognized by FinTech Breakthrough as Best Point of Sale Company Globally.

DENVER, April, 22 2021 -Forte Payment Systems®, a CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) company, today announced it was recognized by FinTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization as Best Point-of-Sale Company at the 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Awards.

'A critical driver for success for any business is the ability to offer their customers multiple payment channels predicated their personal need,' said James Johnson, managing director, FinTech Breakthrough. 'We are excited to recognize Forte as a leader in payment solutions that empower businesses, big and small, with scalable solutions that fuel growth and simplify operations while dramatically transforming the customer experience.'

Forte Point-of-Sale solutions help businesses to accept card-present transactions depending on their individual needs by delivering an intuitive payment experience on the channel their customers prefer. The solutions suite includes card and ACH payments, online checkout, account verification, bill presentment, payment gateway, eWallet and tokenization, check recovery, IVR, recurring payments and account updater, all on one single, seamless platform.

'Today's digital world is fueling new ways for consumers to manage their payments, creating a need to offer on-demand capabilities across a variety of channels,' said Jeff Thorness, president of Forte. 'Forte drives growth for our customers by providing innovative point-of-sale solutions, along with an unwavering commitment to deliver an industry-leading payments experience that increases customer satisfaction, improves operations, and drives revenue. We thank FinTech Breakthrough for this recognition.'

For more information, please visit: www.csgi.com/portfolio/forte-payment-services/

# # #

About Forte, A CSG Company

Forte Payment Systems delivers innovative and flexible payment solutions that help organizations maximize the effectiveness of their payment operations and increase revenue. The company offers a scalable and secure suite of payment processing solutions that support ACH and card payments made via any device or channel, enabling companies to transform their payment operations into a competitive business strategy. Forte is a part of CSG's award-winning suite of innovative revenue and customer management solutions.

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California DMV, TalkTalk and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright © 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ('CSG'). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

CSG Contacts:

Tammy Hovey

Global / North America / Asia-Pacific Public Relations

+1 (917) 520-2751

[email protected]

Kristine Østergaard

Europe / Middle East / Africa Public Relations

+44 (0)79 2047 7204

[email protected]

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687 4409

[email protected]