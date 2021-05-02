Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CSG Systems International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGS   US1263491094

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CSGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CSG International : and Axiata Digital Labs Announce Co-Collaboration to Deliver Enterprise Digital Marketplace

05/02/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Single platform marketplace introduces new monetisation opportunities and optimises new service delivery for CSPs

BRISBANE, May, 3 2021 - CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced it is working with Axiata Digital Labs (ADL), to create a joint innovation initiative for an open API digital marketplace that will enable rapid time to market for enterprise offerings. The co-collaboration integrates CSG's industry-leading charging and digital monetisation capabilities with ADL's Digital Telco Enabler (DTE) open API digital layer technology to deliver a single open API, multi-tenant, cloud platform.

'Enterprise opportunities have evolved for service providers and are creating new opportunities for our customers to capitalise on revenue streams that require open, modular, cloud-based architectures for rapid bundling and touchless partner settlement,' said Ian Watterson, head of CSG's Asia-Pacific business. 'This co-innovation between Axiata Digital Labs and CSG combines our collective expertise in cloud, open API, modular architecture and microservices technologies to accelerate the launch of digital monetisation use cases.'

Working with Axiata, CSG is extending DTE to its billing and charging communications service provider (CSP) customers, positioning them for accelerated growth and increased abilities to offer new products and services. Concurrently, ADL is extending digital monetisation capabilities to its customers through CSG's award-winning Ascendon platform, enhancing ADL's digital capabilities across its consumer and enterprise operations.

'Axiata Digital Labs is transforming the way our customers drive revenue and create superior customer experiences through the investment and development of new and emerging 5G technologies, products and services,' said Namal Jayathilake, VP of Emerging Technologies of Axiata Digital Labs. 'By partnering with CSG, we are aligning our efforts with one of the global leaders in the wireless sector and creating a breakthrough solution that will help customers from both organizations identify new growth opportunities, operate more efficiently, and create truly unique customer experiences,' he further added.

Together, CSG's Ascendon charging and digital monetisation capabilities combined with Axiata's DTE technology optimise new service delivery for CSPs by integrating a digital marketplace into their existing network. The solution offers infinite flexible bundling with rapid time to market, giving CSPs the ability to quickly launch new digital offers and services for their enterprise and consumer customers.

The joint solution adheres to TM Forum Open API standards and offers a single platform that seamlessly integrates into CSG and ADL customers' existing ecosystems, eliminating the need for a full network transformation. The platform also provides the flexibility and scalability to support multiple CSP business models, while simplifying operational complexities and reducing cost.

Leading companies rely on CSG's broad portfolio of digital monetisation solutions to efficiently shorten their time to market and reduce operational costs while delivering innovative services and optimising customer experiences. For more information, visit https://www.csgi.com/capabilities/digital-monetization/.

# # #

About CS
For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage, and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California DMV, TalkTalk and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright © 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ('CSG'). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

CSG Contacts:

Tammy Hovey
Global / North America / Asia-Pacific Public Relations
+1 (917) 520-2751
[email protected]

Kristine Østergaard
Europe / Middle East / Africa Public Relations
+44 (0)79 2047 7204
[email protected]

John Rea
Investor Relations
+1 (210) 687 4409
[email protected]

Disclaimer

CSG Systems International Inc. published this content on 02 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2021 20:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
04:11pCSG INTERNATIONAL  : and Axiata Digital Labs Announce Co-Collaboration to Delive..
PU
04/22CSG INTERNATIONAL  : Forte Payment Solutions Recognized by FinTech Breakthrough ..
PU
04/20KIOSK Recognized by CSG for Outstanding Partner Support of Digital Transforma..
NE
04/13CSG Systems International to Hold 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call..
NE
03/31CSG's Forte and CivicPlus(R) Partner to Deploy End-to-End Payments Solution f..
NE
03/31CSG INTERNATIONAL  : Forte and CivicPlus® Partner to Deploy End-to-End Payments ..
PU
03/30CSG INTERNATIONAL  : Sidoti Downgrades CSG Systems International to Neutral From..
MT
03/29FACTBOX : Saudi Arabia seeks to draw in foreign companies
RE
03/29ANALYSIS : With stick and carrot, Saudi starts winning over firms in regional ra..
RE
03/29FACTBOX-Saudi Arabia seeks to draw in foreign companies
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 944 M - -
Net income 2021 80,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 1 468 M 1 468 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 4 807
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
CSG Systems International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 53,50 $
Last Close Price 45,99 $
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian A. Shepherd President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rolland B. Johns Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Donald B. Reed Non-Executive Chairman
Doran Stienike Chief Information Officer
Scott Prugh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.04%1 468
ACCENTURE PLC11.01%184 319
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.04%151 713
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.59%126 773
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.6.92%79 658
INFOSYS LIMITED7.85%77 681
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ