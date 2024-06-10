Retaining customers is top of mind for many organizations-and it should be. Your most powerful competitive edge lies within how your company treats existing customers. That is why you need a customer journey orchestration (CJO) platform that performs like a well-rehearsed symphony of easy interactions. Within the latest Forrester Wave ™ report ranking customer journey orchestration platforms, Forrester emphasizes that customer-obsessed companies outperform their competitors. By making your customers feel they're receiving a journey composed solely for them, you help ensure they stay tuned in and loyal to your brand.

By mastering the art of anticipating customers' needs, you can intelligently guide customers through comprehensive, orchestrated journeys that allow for easy completion of everyday transactions. Customer experience (CX) continues to be one of the most crucial aspects for a company to get right, and journey orchestration makes CX intuitive, guiding the process so smoothly that each customer feels it's tailored just for them.

While nearly 20% of brands saw a decline in CX quality in 2022, by prioritizing that seamless, easy journey for each customer, you increase satisfaction you put your brand ahead of the competition. Here are a few key facts about the importance of choosing a quality CX provider:

Seamless customer journeys are no longer a differentiator-they're a necessity. Friction in essential tasks like filling a prescription or making payments leads to lost revenue, unhappy customers and weakened brand loyalty.

Organizations can't afford to give up ground to their digital-first competition. That's what makes CJO a critical part of organizations' CX strategy: It helps them personalize their individual customers' experience and optimize simple touchpoints along their journey. But not all CJO solutions and providers are created equal, and organizations look to the Forrester Wave™ for advice on how to choose a leading customer journey orchestration software provider.