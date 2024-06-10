CSG Is Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Journey Orchestration Platforms, Q2 2024
June 10, 2024 at 12:17 pm EDT
Share
Retaining customers is top of mind for many organizations-and it should be. Your most powerful competitive edge lies within how your company treats existing customers. That is why you need a customer journey orchestration (CJO) platform that performs like a well-rehearsed symphony of easy interactions. Within the latest Forrester Wave ™ report ranking customer journey orchestration platforms, Forrester emphasizes that customer-obsessed companies outperform their competitors. By making your customers feel they're receiving a journey composed solely for them, you help ensure they stay tuned in and loyal to your brand.
By mastering the art of anticipating customers' needs, you can intelligently guide customers through comprehensive, orchestrated journeys that allow for easy completion of everyday transactions. Customer experience (CX) continues to be one of the most crucial aspects for a company to get right, and journey orchestration makes CX intuitive, guiding the process so smoothly that each customer feels it's tailored just for them.
While nearly 20% of brands saw a decline in CX quality in 2022, by prioritizing that seamless, easy journey for each customer, you increase satisfaction you put your brand ahead of the competition. Here are a few key facts about the importance of choosing a quality CX provider:
Seamless customer journeys are no longer a differentiator-they're a necessity. Friction in essential tasks like filling a prescription or making payments leads to lost revenue, unhappy customers and weakened brand loyalty.
Organizations can't afford to give up ground to their digital-first competition. That's what makes CJO a critical part of organizations' CX strategy: It helps them personalize their individual customers' experience and optimize simple touchpoints along their journey. But not all CJO solutions and providers are created equal, and organizations look to the Forrester Wave™ for advice on how to choose a leading customer journey orchestration software provider.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
CSG Systems International Inc. published this content on
10 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
10 June 2024 16:15:04 UTC.
CSG Systems International, Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform company. The Company provides revenue management, digital monetization, customer experience, and payments solutions. It offers integrated real-time revenue management platforms leveraging public cloud, private cloud, or on-premises deployments to optimize and monetize transactions at every stage of the customer lifecycle. Its products are used in the areas of 5G/internet of things (IOT) monetization, financial services, technology, telecom, field service management, operations support systems/business support systems (OSS/BSS), journey orchestration, journey analytics, customer experience, and integrated payments. It offers operational services encompassing infrastructure management, including hardware, application, and environmental management and application configuration management, including configuration development, release, and deployment. It also offers solutions in ACH and credit card processing.