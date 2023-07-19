Future-proof scalability takes customer experience to new heights and boosts revenue

CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced the completion of its digital transformation project with Airtel Africa, a leading telecommunications and mobile money services provider across 14 countries in Africa. With CSG's unified revenue management solution, Airtel Africa is primed to streamline processes across its business, minimize costs and shorten time to market while delivering experiences that drive customer loyalty and sustainable business growth in wireless.

“Working with CSG has been instrumental for Airtel Africa to usher in a new era of innovation that pushes the boundaries of extraordinary customer experience,” said Razvan Ungureanu, Chief Technology Officer, Airtel Africa. “CSG's flexible and reliable solutions coupled with its commitment to our success have consistently enabled us to overcome any challenges and improve our customer experience. Ultimately, through our partnership with CSG, Airtel Africa has gained a significant competitive advantage in the market and is better equipped for future growth. We are now closer to our goal of winning customers for life through exceptional experiences.”

CSG's unified revenue management solution helps wireless operators to modernize and standardize their operations and improve their go-to-market flexibility. It allows them to capitalize on customer insights and act on changing needs with new digital services that enhance the customer’s experience in real-time. Migrating onto CSG's future-forward platform has enabled Airtel Africa to create seamless, personalized offers for consumers and businesses alike while achieving optimal performance and effective management and reconciliation of revenue. These new capabilities, in turn, help them increase loyalty among their 138.5 million customers and reduce churn with transparent, self-service billing.

“In today’s digital-first world, customers expect nothing short of a cohesive, personalized experience,” said Ian Watterson, SVP and Head of APAC, CSG. “To meet these demands, future-focused wireless operators like Airtel Africa trust CSG to provide cutting-edge solutions that enable them to stay ahead of the competition, drive loyalty and thrive in the digital economy. We’re proud to help wireless operators boost their agility and scalability with innovative solutions that turn complex wireless data into valuable insights.”

Learn more about CSG Encompass Revenue Management and how to grow into a digital leader with a full-stack solution for charging, billing and customer experience management.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to learn more about how to be a change-maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa. Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally. The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

www.airtel.africa

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230719324479/en/