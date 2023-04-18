Advanced search
    CSGS   US1263491094

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CSGS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:42:13 2023-04-18 am EDT
54.31 USD   -0.02%
09:31aCSG Wins Business Impact Honor at TM Forum Catalyst Awards
BU
09:30aCSG Receives “Prime” ISS ESG Corporate Rating for Second Consecutive Year
BU
04/14Csg Systems International Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
CSG Receives “Prime” ISS ESG Corporate Rating for Second Consecutive Year

04/18/2023 | 09:30am EDT
CSG rated as “Prime” in the software & diversified IT services industry

CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that it has received the “Prime” Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Corporate rating, with an effective date of April 2023. This marks the second consecutive year that CSG has received this distinction. ISS ESG is a leading ESG rating institution that empowers investors and companies to build long-term and sustainable growth by providing data, analytics and insights related to the company’s performance.

“We are honored to once again receive this prestigious designation from this world-class ESG rating agency,” said Brian Shepherd, CEO. “CSG is a purpose-driven SaaS company that strives to envision, invent and create a better, more future-ready world for our customers, our employees and the communities in which we operate. The recognition from ISS further underscores our deep commitment to ESG and diversity, equity and inclusion. Over the past year, we have enhanced our ESG disclosure with the issuance of our inaugural Global Impact report, our Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) report and our Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) report. We will continue to do our part to help make the world more sustainable and inclusive.”

The ESG Corporate Ratings score companies based on an analysis of more than 100 sector-specific ESG factors. Companies that receive particularly high scores within their respective industry are awarded a “Prime” distinction.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future, and tap into guidance along the way from our more than 5k-strong experienced global CSG services team.

Want to learn more about how to be a change maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 069 M - -
Net income 2023 76,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,6x
Yield 2023 2,06%
Capitalization 1 658 M 1 658 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
EV / Sales 2024 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 5 700
Free-Float 44,0%
Technical analysis trends CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 54,32 $
Average target price 69,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian A. Shepherd President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hai V. Tran Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald H.W. Cooper Chairman
Doran Stienike Chief Information Officer
Kenneth M. Kennedy COO & President-Revenue Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.59%1 658
ACCENTURE PLC4.92%176 816
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.60%140 055
SIEMENS AG13.44%127 268
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.05%115 946
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.70%90 395
