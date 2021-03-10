Log in
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CSGS)
CSG Systems International Approves Quarterly Dividend

03/10/2021 | 05:40pm EST
Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2021) - CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that its Board of Directors approved the Company's quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share of common stock to be paid on March 30, 2021 for shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2021.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Mediacom, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California, TalkTalk and Telstra.

Copyright © 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ("CSG"). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Contact Details

CSG

John Rea
+1 210-687-4409
john.rea@csgi.com

Company Website
https://www.csgi.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/csg-systems-international-approves-quarterly-dividend-236947583


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 944 M - -
Net income 2021 80,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 1 496 M 1 496 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 4 807
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
CSG Systems International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 55,00 $
Last Close Price 47,35 $
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian A. Shepherd President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rolland B. Johns Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Donald B. Reed Non-Executive Chairman
Doran Stienike Chief Information Officer
Scott Prugh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.06%1 496
ACCENTURE PLC-2.62%161 331
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES6.57%154 804
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.85%110 967
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.40%78 339
INFOSYS LIMITED7.15%78 323
