CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CSGS)
CSG Systems International Provides Update to the Approved Quarterly Dividend

03/11/2021 | 03:40pm EST
Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that it has revised the record date of its quarterly dividend. The Company's quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share of common stock is to be paid on March 30, 2021 for shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 22, 2021.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Mediacom, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California, TalkTalk and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright © 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ("CSG"). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Contact Details

CSG

John Rea
+1 210-687-4409
john.rea@csgi.com

Company Website
https://www.csgi.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/csg-systems-international-approves-quarterly-dividend-939045416


© Newsfilecorp 2021
