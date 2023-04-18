Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CSG Systems International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSGS   US1263491094

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CSGS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:42:13 2023-04-18 am EDT
54.31 USD   -0.02%
09:31aCSG Wins Business Impact Honor at TM Forum Catalyst Awards
BU
09:30aCSG Receives “Prime” ISS ESG Corporate Rating for Second Consecutive Year
BU
04/14Csg Systems International Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSG Wins Business Impact Honor at TM Forum Catalyst Awards

04/18/2023 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that it was selected as a winner in the 2023 TM Forum Catalyst Awards. The awards celebrate the most successful innovation of the telecoms industry, proof-of-concepts for industry standards, and impact on sustainability goals. Conducted in participation with Microsoft, Nokia, and Vodafone, the CSG Channels & Markets Phase II project was recognized as an Outstanding Catalyst for Business Impact.

“Dynamic marketplaces present many opportunities for CSPs in B2B and B2B2X sectors, where cross-functional collaboration has become the new currency for success,” said Greg Tilton, VP of catalog, quote & order, CSG. “Collaboration is critical, which is why CSG joined forces with Microsoft, Nokia and Vodaphone to enable CSPs to capture new market segments beyond connectivity and thrive. We're honored to receive this recognition, and I extend a big thank you to our partners for the success we’ve achieved with the TM Forum Channel & Markets Phase II Catalyst."

The Catalyst project proves the capabilities of TM Forum Open APIs to support exposure across all channels for providers in and outside a B2B2X ecosystem. It simplifies the creation of dynamic B2B2X marketplaces so that CSPs can seamlessly bundle and market products that tap the powerful capabilities of third-party suppliers. Thanks to its zero-code design, it also enables a faster time to market, providing a competitive advantage in a dynamic field. This second phase of the Catalyst introduces new configurable components to TM Forum Open APIs with four main objectives:

  • Remove catalog barriers to unlock powerful new B2B2X business models.
  • Introduce configurable domain-specific service specifications to support connectivity and non-connectivity services that CSPs want to add.
  • Develop an API-powered model for assisted and self-service channels to co-exist.
  • Provide zero-code design-time and prove commercially viable run-time experience.

“CSPs today need partners to elevate their offerings, drive growth, and prepare for the ever more competitive future,” said Keith Sutton, CTO media and communications service line, industry solutions transformation, Microsoft. “Our catalyst project with CSG, Nokia, and Vodafone provides an end-to-end solution that not only lowers costs and shortens time to market but also allows CSPs to be more agile and future-forward in their customer interactions. It is a testament to our collective commitment to help telecom players build new digital marketplaces to thrive and succeed today while driving their future growth.”

TM Forum announced the Catalyst Award winners during Digital Transformation World Asia. Honoring the innovation and impact of its members in the industry, TM Forum acknowledged a total of four Catalyst proof-of-concept projects as ‘Outstanding Catalysts’ for their significant contributions to the acceleration of digital transformation across the industry.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to learn more about how to be a change-maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
09:31aCSG Wins Business Impact Honor at TM Forum Catalyst Awards
BU
09:30aCSG Receives “Prime” ISS ESG Corporate Rating for Second Consecutive Year
BU
04/14Csg Systems International Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stat..
AQ
04/14CSG Systems International, Inc. Enters into the First Amendment to Amended and Restated..
CI
04/04Cantor Fitzgerald Starts CSG Systems International at Overweight With $65 Price Target
MT
03/29CSG Systems International to Hold First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on May 3
BU
03/27United In Purpose : CSG Launches Inaugural Impact Report
BU
03/20CSG's State of the Customer Experience 2023 Report Uncovers Trending Areas for First-Cl..
BU
03/19CSG Systems International, Inc.(NasdaqGS:CSGS) drop..
CI
03/16CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 069 M - -
Net income 2023 76,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,6x
Yield 2023 2,06%
Capitalization 1 658 M 1 658 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
EV / Sales 2024 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 5 700
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
CSG Systems International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 54,32 $
Average target price 69,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian A. Shepherd President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hai V. Tran Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ronald H.W. Cooper Chairman
Doran Stienike Chief Information Officer
Kenneth M. Kennedy COO & President-Revenue Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.59%1 658
ACCENTURE PLC4.92%176 816
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-3.60%140 055
SIEMENS AG13.44%127 268
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.05%115 946
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.70%90 395
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer