    CSGS   US1263491094

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(CSGS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/25 04:00:00 pm EDT
60.08 USD    0.00%
CSG to Present at Stifel's Cross-Sector Insight Conference
AQ
CSG to Present at Stifel's Cross-Sector Insight Conference
EQ
05/24TRANSCRIPT : CSG Systems International, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference 2022, May-24-2022 02:10 PM
CI
CSG to Present at Stifel?s Cross-Sector Insight Conference

05/26/2022 | 08:31am EDT
CSG
CSG to Present at Stifel?s Cross-Sector Insight Conference

26-May-2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST

DENVER, May 26, 2022 ? CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that the company will present at the Stifel?s Cross-Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The presentation will be held at 2:25pm EST and will feature comments from CSG chief executive officer Brian Shepherd.

The conference presentation will be available via webcast here.

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For 40 years, CSG?s technologies and people have helped some of the world?s most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today?s digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.

To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright © 2022 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (?CSG?). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

Contacts:

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com

Contact Details

Tammy Hovey

+1 917-520-2751

tammy.hovey@csgi.com

Company Website

https://www.csgi.com


News Source: News Direct

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1362367  26-May-2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1362367&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 016 M - -
Net income 2022 70,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,3x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 1 869 M 1 869 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
CSG Systems International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 60,08 $
Average target price 72,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian A. Shepherd President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hai V. Tran Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald B. Reed Non-Executive Chairman
Doran Stienike Chief Information Officer
Scott Prugh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.27%1 869
ACCENTURE PLC-32.54%177 124
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-15.27%149 443
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.55%120 875
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.73%89 356
INFOSYS LIMITED-25.28%76 265