Can you share examples of successful DEI strategies that have led to tangible improvements in organizational culture?

At CSG, we take a people-first, culture-first approach. We ask that people bring their most authentic selves to work. In return, we foster an inclusive environment that prioritizes employee experience. Our flexible-first approach empowers employees to choose when, where and how they work, allowing for better work-life integration.

Our DEI initiatives are designed around education and action. We foster inclusivity in the workplace by encouraging conversations around identity, culture and the unique facets we can leverage through our diversity.

We offer education to equip employees to have vulnerable or potentially difficult conversations. We offer tangible support to those who need it through wellness, professional development and mentorship programs. Our global employee resource networks have offered community and safe space to hundreds of employees across many facets of identity. Employees also have 24/7 access to mental health support programs and webinars. Importantly, we take a global approach and tailor our programming to address the unique situations and challenges in each region. Signature programs like our monthly microlearning series educate hundreds of employees on topics like accessibility in hiring, psychological safety and LGBTQ+ identity.

Our mentorship and belonging programs have also had a substantial impact. Take CSG's Emerging Leader Program, which led to a 50% increase in promotions among women in 2023. 20% of CSG employees participate in at least one of our eight employee resource groups, two of which were created last year. In 2023, we launched the Engage Mentorship Program, aimed at pairing critical talent with senior leaders for six months of personalized coaching and support. As a result of these collective efforts, our belonging score has improved +1 year-over-year since we began tracking.