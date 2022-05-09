CSG

New Bill Organizer from CSG Makes Managing Life?s Expenses Easier and More Secure



09-May-2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST





Managing and paying monthly expenses just got more convenient with the new Bill Organizer from CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS). With Bill Organizer, service providers can seamlessly provide bill summaries and details to customers via the customer's financial institution bill pay website. This one-stop view of all monthly expenses makes it easier for consumers to see, manage, and pay bills all in one place as well as budget more effectively.

A global leader in customer engagement, revenue management, and payments solutions, CSG is now fully integrated and certified with Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange?. This integration opens the door for thousands of banks and credits unions across the United States, who already offer convenient, secure, and automated bill pay to consumers, to seamlessly include services provider statements and make it easy for consumers to pay their bills online and on-time. Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange is a digital solution that makes it easier for consumers to view, manage, and pay their bills in one central location with real-time biller setup, electronic bill presentment, choice of payment type, and payment confirmation from billers.

?Recent world events have led to two major changes: we?re all interacting online more, and life is more expensive,? said Eric Carrasquilla, SVP, digital engagement solutions, CSG. ?This shift means companies must meet their customers where they are and make it easy for consumers to take care of everyday responsibilities, like budgeting for our households and paying our bills on-time. Through our partnership with Mastercard, CSG makes it effortless for service providers to inform customers about their bills, and simultaneously help consumers manage and pay their expenses safely and conveniently right from their bank accounts.?

Benefits of the new Bill Organizer include:

Delivers the convenience, security and speed of bill pay through more banks and credit unions as consumers increasingly demand better and faster ways to transact digitally

through more banks and credit unions as consumers increasingly demand better and faster ways to transact digitally Reduces operating costs for service providers by decreasing paper statement production, paper check processing and manual reconciliation

for service providers by decreasing paper statement production, paper check processing and manual reconciliation Increases consumer peace of mind and vendor bottom line with on-time payments made easy through simple one-time set-up, recurring payment processing and payment confirmation

?Mastercard is focused on improving how people and businesses pay and get paid, providing greater choice and convenience to meet their needs,? said Manal Toukan, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America at Mastercard. ?Through our collaboration with CSG and the real-time capabilities and multi-rail payment options of Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange, we?re bringing greater speed, efficiency, and choice to billers and consumers alike.?

Available today, Bill Organizer delivers flexible bill pay options for today?s digital economy. To learn more visit, https://www.csgi.com/portfolio/bill-organizer/.

# # #

About CSG

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For 40 years, CSG?s technologies and people have helped some of the world?s most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today?s digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.

To learn more, visit us at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright © 2022 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (?CSG?). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved. Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

Contacts:

Tammy Hovey

Global Public Relations

+1 (917) 520-2751

tammy.hovey@csgi.com

John Rea

Investor Relations

+1 (210) 687-4409

john.rea@csgi.com

Contact Details

Tammy Hovey

+1 917-520-2751

tammy.hovey@csgi.com

Company Website

https://www.csgi.com

News Source: News Direct