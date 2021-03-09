Telenor Global Services Selects CSG to Accelerate Its Digital Transformation

London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2021) - CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced an extension of their multi-year agreement with Telenor Global Services. As part of the expanded engagement, CSG will deploy its innovative, cloud-based digital wholesale solution suite to simplify and streamline Telenor's operations.

"To enhance customer experience and foster a more efficient business model, our goal is to be fully cloud-based this year," said Tone Snellingen, chief sales officer, Telenor Global Services. "Using CSG's digital wholesale solution suite, we can increase quality, speed, and responsiveness for our customers, while driving efficiencies through development and process improvements. Our relationship with CSG will not only help accelerate our digital transformation, but also leverage the cloud to reduce complexities and simplify our network operations."

CSG is shifting Telenor's on-premise wholesale network to a cloud-based SaaS system that will optimise the operator's routing, enable hands-on control, increase visibility in its intercarrier business, and lower capital and operating expenditures. In addition, CSG's digital wholesale solution:

Drives efficiencies and new functionalities: Uses one single point of contact, allowing Telenor to focus on the business of trading and routing traffic while driving efficiencies and providing new functionality.

Grows revenue: Provides full support for origin-based routing and optimised features for network provisioning, positioning Telenor to stay on top of their cost base, grow revenue, and quickly update numbering plans.

Enhances customer experience (CX): CSG will support Telenor in creating bespoke customer products and the ability to react quickly to customer demands for individual routing and pricing.

"As Telenor looks to extend its industry leadership, we are excited to leverage our digital wholesale expertise to help them automate their business processes, manage risk, and control costs," said James Kirby, head of CSG's EMEA business. "We are thrilled to be expanding our 15-year relationship with Telenor by delivering this critical transformation and helping to move their wholesale business into the cloud and into the future."

CSG is a leader in the global communications market with a long-standing track record delivering innovative digital wholesale solutions in disciplines including trading, routing, QoS assurance and inter-carrier billing and settlement. The company serves more than 300 operators and service providers worldwide, including more than half of companies that make up the ITW Global Leaders' Forum.

# # #

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted provider for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Airtel Africa, América Móvil, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Formula 1, Hutchison 3 Indonesia, Inmarsat, Mastercard, Maximus, Mediacom, Microsoft, Mobily, MTN, New Leaf Service Contracts, State of California, TalkTalk and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.Copyright © 2021 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates ("CSG"). All rights reserved. CSG® is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved. About Telenor Telenor Group connects its 182 million customers to what matters most. Connecting the world has been Telenor's domain for more than 160 years and we currently operate across Scandinavia and Asia. We are committed to responsible business conduct and driven by the ambition of empowering societies. Telenor Global Services is the international communication provider of Telenor Group, connecting countries and offering global reach with managed quality to customers worldwide. We deliver high quality interconnect solutions within Voice, Roaming and Messaging; providing you with the world at hand wherever you are. To learn more please visit www.telenor.com/globalwholesale.

Contact Details

CSG Global, North America, Asia-Pacific

Brad Jones

+1 303-200-3001

brad.jones@csgi.com

CSG Europe, Middle East, Africa

Kristine Østergaard

+44 (0)79 2047 7204

kristine.ostergaard@csgi.com

CSG Investor Relations

John Rea

+1 (210) 687 4409

john.rea@csgi.com

Telenor Global Services

Anne Gundersen

+47 94107894

Anne.gundersen@telenor.com

Company Website

https://www.csgi.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/telenor-global-services-selects-csg-to-accelerate-its-digital-transformation-709290099