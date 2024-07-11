1. Discerning Customers Expect Effortless Omnichannel Experiences

Accustomed to the convenience and personalization offered by other industries, today's consumers expect the same level of service from their insurance providers. This translates to a demand for omnichannel experiences. Insurance customers expect consistent, secure experiences when accessing their insurance information and seeking support, regardless of the channel they choose-even if they use multiple channels at once.

Customers may check the FAQs on your website (to learn how to file a claim), speak with a claims adjuster by phone, complete the form on their laptop and submit it a few hours later using their tablet, or review policy details in a printed document they received by mail. Insurers must make it simple for customers to complete the process without having to start over when they switch channels, devices, or even moments in time.

To provide a simplified omnichannel experience to insurance customers, you need efficient, coordinated digital solutions, with all communication channels (digital, print, and even phone) working together. To achieve this coordination, all customer data must be centrally integrated instead of stored in separate, siloed systems across communication channels and departments (e.g., billing, marketing, contact center). Then you need a customer journey management system that delivers the right messages to customers at the right time-whether they are paying a bill, renewing their policy, or submitting a claim.