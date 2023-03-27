Advanced search
United in Purpose: CSG Launches Inaugural Impact Report

03/27/2023 | 09:31am EDT
Company shares commitment to long-term strategy and progress in 2022 on social impact and sustainability goals

CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today published its inaugural Impact Report, United in Purpose, which highlights its progress in diversity, inclusion, social impact and sustainability initiatives. The report details CSG’s efforts over the past year to help drive a positive impact and uplift the communities in which the company operates.

“CSG’s inaugural impact report underscores that we are, at every level, a purpose-driven company,” said Brian Shepherd, president and CEO, CSG. “With a globally diverse workforce of more than 5,700 CSGers serving customers in 120 countries, CSG has both the opportunity and responsibility to make a bigger difference in everything we do. CSG will continue to champion transparency and provide reliable environmental, social, and governance data as we work to envision, invent, and shape a better, more future-ready world.”

CSG’s metrics of success are linked to its customer obsession, diverse and inclusive culture, commitment to social impact, and pursuit of growth across all aspects of the company. The 2022 Impact Report covers a wide range of achievements, including some key highlights outlined below.

In 2022, CSG:

  • Joined the United Nations Global Compact, the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world. Guided by the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact and aligned to eight of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, CSG is focused on three core areas of change: community impact, environmental stewardship, and digital inclusion.
  • Received a “Prime” Institutional Shareholder Services ESG Corporate rating, demonstrating CSG’s best-in-class performance in its sector. CSG also published its inaugural sustainability disclosure in accordance with the standards issued by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board.
  • Attained certification as a Great Place to Work® in India and was recognized as one of India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women among large organizations. CSG’s flexible-first workplace approach, which allows employees to embrace work-life integration, was key in these acknowledgments.
  • CSG’s Women Engaged in Leadership Exploration and Development (WE LEaD) was recognized by the Cablefax Diversity List as the 2022 ERG of the Year.
  • Partnered with We Make Change, a global volunteering platform that connects skilled volunteers with social enterprises. Through this partnership, CSGers dedicated more than 2,000 hours of time and intellectual capital to 39 global organizations committed to reducing inequalities, increasing digital inclusion, and improving the environment.

“The achievements highlighted in this milestone report exemplify CSG’s commitment to creating a more sustainable future for our customers and our employees,” said Cindy Parsons, executive director of social responsibility and impact, CSG. “We are both excited and committed to continue to make a greater difference outside of CSG’s walls.”

The 2022 Impact Report is available in its entirety here.

About CSG

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most. Our customer experience, billing and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With our SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from our fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Want to learn more about how to be a change-maker and industry shaper like our 1,000-plus clients? Visit csgi.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2023
