What’s In and What’s Out for CSPs: Trends Shaping 2024 and Beyond
June 27, 2024 at 06:43 pm EDT
The game is changing for communications service providers (CSPs)-they're reinventing themselves as "techcos." Specifically, they're shedding their legacy as simple connectivity providers and emerging as architects of comprehensive digital experiences.
Forget just selling services-CSPs are now crafting the future of how we live, work and play. Imagine seamless entertainment, intelligently automated homes and hyper-personalized mobile experiences. This is the world techcos are building.
That's a promising future, but to get there, CSPs have obstacles to overcome. One is their legacy infrastructure and culture. CSPs have traditionally relied on costly and complex hardware systems that are difficult to upgrade and integrate with new technologies. Another is their competition. CSPs have to stand out from the over-the-top (OTT) players, such as Netflix, Google, and Amazon, who offer attractive and low-cost digital services to consumers.
What this means: The old rulebook no longer applies. To thrive, CSPs need to embrace winning strategies and shed outdated practices. We'll explore what's "in" and what's not for CSPs in 2024 and beyond.
