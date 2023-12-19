An Important Message from John Jackson, CEO

We are excited to share that a press release was issued this morning announcing Kodiak Gas Services is in the process of acquiring CSI Compressco. This transaction will increase our scale, giving us the industry's largest contract compression fleet. It will also allow us to deepen our position in key operating areas. This transaction will allow us to enhance our market position and better serve the needs of our customers by combining the strengths of both organizations.

While we are excited to undertake this new endeavor for both of our organizations, we have some work to do to finalize this transaction, and it is critical that we remain focused on safety while ensuring CSI Compressco remains as strong as possible for our employees, customers, vendor partners and shareholders.

Once we have received the appropriate approvals to proceed with the transaction, we will begin discussions with key stakeholders from both organizations to map out integration plans supporting the success of the combined organizations, all while providing the highest quality of service to our customers. For now, we want to emphasize that the day-to-day activities of our employees will be business as usual.

Our employees are the heart of CSI Compressco and we want to assure you that your well-being and professional growth are at the forefront of our considerations. We will be sharing information on items including pay, benefits, IT systems, job responsibilities, timing etc. as soon as it is available.

As we work toward closing the transaction, we will continue to provide updates on progress and next steps when there is information to share. Employee engagement and communication will remain top priorities throughout this process.

In the meantime, we will be hosting an all-employee Townhall on December 19, 2023 at 9:30 am CST. You should have received an invitation to your CSI Compressco email address. You are also welcome to join the Kodiak investor call scheduled for 8 am CST December 19, 2023, through their investor relations website, here: https://ir.kodiakgas.com/

This is an exciting moment for both CSI Compressco and Kodiak. Together we look forward to embracing the opportunities that lie ahead and achieving shared success.

Employee FAQ's

WHAT HAS HAPPENED?

A:On December 19, 2023, Kodiak Gas Services announced it has executed a definitive merger agreement under which Kodiak will acquire and combine with CSI in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $854 million, based on the closing price on December 18, 2023.