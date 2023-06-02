Advanced search
    CCLP   US12637A1034

CSI COMPRESSCO LP

(CCLP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:51:51 2023-06-01 pm EDT
1.055 USD   -2.31%
09:01aCSI Compressco to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XIII Conference and the Bank of America Securities Energy Credit Conference
PR
05/04CSI COMPRESSCO LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/04CSI Compressco LP Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
CSI Compressco to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XIII Conference and the Bank of America Securities Energy Credit Conference

06/02/2023 | 09:01am EDT
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSI Compressco LP ("CSI Compressco") (NASDAQ: CCLP) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference and the Bank of America Securities Energy Credit Conference.

CSI's latest presentation materials are available on CSI's website at https://csicompressco.com under "News and Events; Presentations" on the Investor Relations tab.

LD Micro Invitational XIII Conference

The LD Micro Invitational XIII Conference will be hosted at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

CSI Compressco is scheduled to present on June 7th at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. John Jackson, CEO of CSI Compressco, will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register for the event here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/

Bank of America Securities Energy Credit Conference

The Bank of America Securities Energy Credit Conference is June 7th-8th, 2023 in New York City.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage. In addition, CSI Compressco provides a variety of natural gas treating services. CSI Compressco's contract services business includes a fleet of approximately 4,800 compressor packages providing approximately 1.2 million in aggregate horsepower, utilizing a full spectrum of low-, medium- and high-horsepower engines. Additionally, our gas treating equipment fleet includes natural gas cooling units used to reduce the temperature of natural gas so that it can be further treated, processed, or compressed. CSI Compressco also provides well monitoring and automated sand separation services in conjunction with compression and related services in Mexico. CSI Compressco's aftermarket business provides compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco's customers comprise a broad base of natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout many of the onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in a number of foreign countries, including Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Egypt, and Chile. CSI Compressco's General Partner is owned by Spartan Energy Partners LP.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/csi-compressco-to-present-at-the-ld-micro-invitational-xiii-conference-and-the-bank-of-america-securities-energy-credit-conference-301841023.html

SOURCE CSI Compressco LP


© PRNewswire 2023
